Tyler, The Creator Explains Why Artists Need To Be "Delusional"

Tyler, The Creator recently sat down with a team of collaborators for a discussion about his career and artistic process for Converse. In doing so, he argued that artists have to be "delusional" to be successful and sees "good delusion" in himself.

“To make stuff, you gotta be delusional,” Tyler said, as caught by Complex. “And when you’re delusional, you need people around you that trust you.” He added: “I’m delusional. But I knew what I wanted to do since I was legit five years old.”

To make his point, he recalled a recent interview in which someone asked him what he'd be doing if not making music. “I can’t even, my imagination doesn’t even go that far,” he said. “Because this was the only thing I was supposed to do. Like, I was legit the 12-year-old delusional kid like ‘So I’mma get a Grammy’ and n***as was like ‘Shut up, Charizard just beat Pikachu.’ So, just be delusional!”

Elsewhere in the conversation, he discussed the mental and physical toll of touring, the differences between London and Los Angeles, navigating the entertainment industry, and much more.

Tyler, The Creator "Chromakopia: The World Tour"

Tyler, The Creator's conversation for Converse comes as he continues to perform on Chromakopia: The World Tour. The run of shows began on February 4, 2025, at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota, and will conclude on September 21, 2025, at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, Philippines. Tyler's next show is in Glasgow, Scotland, on Friday, May 30th. Lil Yachty and Paris Texas are serving as openers for the tour.