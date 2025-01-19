TikTok Begins Restoring Service In The U.S. After Donald Trump Promises To Delay Ban

Last night, TikTok officially became unavailable in the United States, leaving social media users spiraling. As countless jokes and memes about the ban of the popular Chinese video app quickly flooded X today, however, fans got a promising update. TikTok released a statement confirming that it'd be restoring service after President-elect Donald Trump announced his plan to issue an executive order to restore the platform on his first day in office.

“I’m asking companies not to let TikTok stay dark!” he wrote in part on Truth Social earlier today. “I will issue an executive order on Monday to extend the period of time before the law’s prohibitions take effect, so that we can make a deal to protect our national security. The order will also confirm that there will be no liability for any company that helped keep TikTok from going dark before my order.”

TikTok Thanks Donald Trump For "Clarity And Assurance"

Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno on Oct. 11, 2024. Jason Bean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In TikTok's statement, they acknowledged Trump's promise and thanked him for his "clarity and assurance" on the issue. "In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service. We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive," the statement reads. "It’s a strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship. We will work with President Trump on a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the United States."