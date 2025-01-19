TikTok Begins Restoring Service In The U.S. After Donald Trump Promises To Delay Ban

Chinese Social Media App TikTok To Be Banned Unless Sold To US Company
BATH, UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 15: In this photo illustration a smartphone screen displays the logo of social media app TikTok on January 15, 2025 in Bath, England. The US Congress voted to ban TikTok unless owner ByteDance sells the app to an American owner by January 19 2025. However, President-elect Donald Trump has now urged the US supreme court to pause implementation of the law that would ban the popular Chinese social media app until after he takes office. (Photo by Anna Barclay/Getty Images)
TikTok is coming back.

Last night, TikTok officially became unavailable in the United States, leaving social media users spiraling. As countless jokes and memes about the ban of the popular Chinese video app quickly flooded X today, however, fans got a promising update. TikTok released a statement confirming that it'd be restoring service after President-elect Donald Trump announced his plan to issue an executive order to restore the platform on his first day in office.

“I’m asking companies not to let TikTok stay dark!” he wrote in part on Truth Social earlier today. “I will issue an executive order on Monday to extend the period of time before the law’s prohibitions take effect, so that we can make a deal to protect our national security. The order will also confirm that there will be no liability for any company that helped keep TikTok from going dark before my order.”

TikTok Thanks Donald Trump For "Clarity And Assurance"
Syndication: USA TODAY
Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno on Oct. 11, 2024. Jason Bean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In TikTok's statement, they acknowledged Trump's promise and thanked him for his "clarity and assurance" on the issue. "In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service. We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive," the statement reads. "It’s a strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship. We will work with President Trump on a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the United States."

Now, the app has become accessible again for many users in the United States. Many are sharing screenshots of the "welcome back" message that popped up when they opened the app on their device. "Thanks for your patience and support," it says. "As a result of President Trump’s efforts, TikTok is back in the U.S.!"

