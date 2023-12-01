Mustard's Ex-Wife Says He Won't Let Her Spend The Holidays With Their Kids

Tensions only continue to rise between Mustard and his ex Chanel Thierry amid their divorce. Most recently, Thierry took to Threads to air her frustrations with the producer, suggesting that he turned down her request to spend time with their three kids during the holidays. She claimed that he's jealous, controlling, bitter, and more, accusing him of only keeping her from their kids out of spite.

“Imagine not allowing a mother to see her kids on Christmas for the second year in the row is NASTY WORK,” she began. “Especially after they already expected to see her. Some of these men are more bitter then they appear. A true [clown emoji]. Bitter at this point is a understatement.”

Chanel Thierry Rants About Mustard On Threads

“The irony of all of this is because your controlling a** couldn’t stand that TikTok and had to punish me some way some form," she continued. "SICK IN THE HEAD ! A jealous BD ain’t nothing to under estimate. Mind yall I just told my mom. ‘My bday coming up, watch he gonna do his big one to rain on my parade’ typical jealous behavior.” Thierry's most recent rant follows an October development in the estranged duo's legal battle. He accused her of attempting to unlawfully obtain his financial information, demanding that she give him $10K.

Reportedly, she issued five subpoenas to his former employers, seeking documents that are not "relevant" to their own legal battle. Allegedly, she was looking for more information about his income in order to push for higher child support payments in court. "She will use an abusive discovery strategy to cause this divorce to last longer than the entire length of the marriage," his filing reads. What do you think of Chanel Thierry claiming that her ex-husband Mustard is refusing to let her see her kids for the holidays? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

