DJ Mustard’s Ex-Wife Accuses Him Of Emotional Abuse Amid Custody Battle

Recently, DJ Mustard's ex-wife Chanel Thierry took to social media to put him on blast. According to her, the producer is looking to get custody of their three children, and is trying to make her look bad in the process. Though they were only married for less than two years, Thierry says that they had been an item for 11.

"Imagine a man leaving you after 11 years, less than a year later moving his gf into the home y'all custom built for your family, playing house with your kids then turning around and trying to paint a picture like you are a unfit parent to get custody," she wrote. "I'm truly flabbergasted."

Chanel Thierry "Flabbergasted" By DJ Mustard's Actions

She didn't stop there, however. In another post, Thierry made it clear that she'll continue to speak her mind, particularly when it comes to her family. "No longer tolerating the emotional abuse on the back end," she explained. "I will stand for myself always when the occasion arises and especially for my children." Her posts come after she demanded the producer pay her roughly $82,628 per month in child support earlier this year. A judge later ruled for him to pay only $24,500 monthly. Though that may seem like a hefty price to pay, it's only a drop in the bucket of the reported $623,381 he brings in each month.

DJ Mustard filed for divorce from Thierry in May of 2022, citing irreconcilable differences. "Anyone that followed me or knows me personally knows my family means the world to me," she wrote amid the divorce. "I've [dedicated] 12 loyal years and it is more [than] heartbreaking to see things end." What do you think of Chanel Thierry's recent comments about DJ Mustard? Who do you think is in the right? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

