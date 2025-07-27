 Tyla Turns The Heat Up With Dance-Driven EP, “We Wanna Party”

Tyla has unveiled WWP, her first new release since achieving global acclaim with her debut album. The four-track EP arrives after a series of sold-out homecoming shows in South Africa, signaling a refined evolution of her Afrobeats-infused pop sound. The EP is a teaser for Tyla's highly-anticipated sophomore album.

The EP features two already-viral singles, “BLISS” and “IS IT,” and introduces two new tracks. “DYNAMITE” features Nigerian star WizKid, offering a sleek and playful collaboration. “MR. MEDIA” leans into dance-floor seduction, wrapped in Tyla’s signature vocal flair. Production from P. Prime and Sammy Soso strikes a balance between clean polish and rhythmic grit, creating a sonic palette that bridges emotional resonance and global appeal.

“DYNAMITE” became one of Tyla’s most anticipated releases. She teased the track during live shows and hosted a private London listening event, revealing the song originated from a 2022 demo.

“It was still good, like, after three years,” she told fans, before completing the track with WizKid.

WWP arrives at a pivotal moment. Tyla made chart history as the highest-charting African female soloist on both the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200. She also earned her first Grammy nomination—and won—solidifying her as a major force in the mainstream.

Recent highlights include a contribution to the Smurfs soundtrack and festival performances in Barbados and Poland. Her social media presence continues to trend on TikTok and Instagram.

Looking ahead, Tyla is set to perform at the Global Citizen Festival in New York this September. With WWP, she isn’t merely following up her breakthrough—she’s charting a bolder, more expansive path forward.

We Wanna Party (WWP) - Tyla

Official Tracklist:

DYNAMITE

2, MR. MEDIA

3. IS IT