Tyla Is Head Over Heels In "Bliss" On Charming New Single

Tyla's getting ready to release her second studio album this year. The South African singer's had a successful start to her career, dropping her self-titled debut album in March 2024 following the Grammy-winning single "Water." The album showcased her as a talent to watch for, deftly blending R&B, amapiano, pop, and other genres.

Since dropping her debut album, she's made plenty of appearances at various events, performing at Coachella for the first time and making her presence felt at her second straight Met Gala. Now, Tyla is back to dropping new music, starting with her latest track, "Bliss."

Production duo NOVA WAV, Sir Dylan, and Sir Nolan handle the beat on "Bliss." All three of those acts have produced for some of music's most notable active artists, including Beyonce, SZA, and Selena Gomez. Based on the names attached to this track, it feels like the list of production credits on Tyla's next album will be stacked. The production itself is in line with many pop hits over the last few years. However, it has enough of an amapiano twist on it for it to still stand out among the rest.

The track sees Tyla in her element, singing about a loving relationship. "Let my smile bring you peace of mind" and "you're the Coke to my Hennessey" are some of the lines she sings that make it clear that the title is an accurate reflection of her feelings at the moment. Overall, "Bliss" is a very enjoyable track and Tyla is off to a strong start with her newest album rollout. Give it a listen below.

Tyla - "Bliss"

Quotable Lyrics: