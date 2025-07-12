Tyla Brings The Boom To New Single "IS IT"

Tyla is seemingly gearing up for a new project this summer, and "IS IT" previews the record with hard-hitting but still entrancing vibes.

Tyla is steadying her grip on the Afrobeat, dancehall, and amapiano scenes, although she still works in some new elements within this framework. On her latest single "IS IT," booming kicks and percussive, warped vocal sampling gives a bit more grit to breezy melodies and lustful lyrical content.

The "Bliss" singer previously released that single ahead of her upcoming 2025 album, which is seemingly turning into a summer mixtape reportedly called WE WANNA PARTY. "IS IT" follows that track with similarly entrancing and buttery-smooth melodies. She takes up a lot of space on the song with background vocals assisting that dominance, but there's still a solid swing and contrast on here.

Instrumentally, it's pretty bare production at face value. But again, that doesn't matter when the vocals are so sharp, and it compliments the woozy situations presented in the lyricism. Tyla enjoys music as much as fans, and it's clear that she's writing and recording this material with a crowd in mind... Or more specifically, a party.

Following other hot releases like the "PUSH 2 START" remix assisted by none other than Sean Paul, we expect this upcoming project to bring the vibes in spades and keep us hypnotized. Hopefully it also features more dynamic and imaginative renditions of the genres Tyla already knows well.

The "One Call" hitmaker still has a studio album to deliver soon, so we'll see if that's another endeavor entirely. Either way, "IS IT" prepares us for some hopefully great tracks coming down the road.

Tyla – "IS IT"

Quotable Lyrics
Is it the idea that I like?
Or do I really want to make you mine?
Or do we leave it all on the floor?
Either way, I need a little more

