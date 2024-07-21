Omah Lay & Tyla Are Only "One Call" Away On SPINALL-Produced Single

Omah and Tyla want to be there for the ones they love.

SPINALL, aka DJ Spinall, is here with "One Call" featuring Tyla and Omah Lay, a single that figures to dominate late-night summer bashes. This is an all-African collaboration, between the Nigerian producer and fellow singer, as well as the "pretty girl from Joburg" (Johannesburg, South Africa). All three respective artists have done a lot for their culture, putting out some of the biggest Afrobeats/Afro-fusion records as of late. While Omah Lay did make some not-so-great headlines for contributing to a break-up at one of his concerts, his feature game has been top-tier. Just ask the likes of Kehlani, Luciano, and Libianca how much he has helped with their streaming numbers. As for Tyla, her self-titled debut has been doing extremely well since its release this past March.

Songs like "Jump", "Water", "Truth or Dare", and "ART", continue to rake in millions of streams. Finally, SPINALL has been riding off the success of his 2023 record TOP BOY. Hopefully, with singles like "One Call", "Psalm 23", and "Loju", we get a new record before the end of the summer. As we said, this latest song is perfect for this time of year. The danceable rhythm is quite undeniable from the start and its lowkey vibe make it that perfect song to snuggle up to with your boo. You can stream "One Call" with the lyric video provided below.

"One Call"- SPINALL, Omah Lay, & Tyla

Quotable Lyrics: