Tems & Tyla's Hot And Heavy Dance Together Leaves Fans' Jaws On The Floor

Fans are soaking in the sights with much delight.

We may mostly focus on hip-hop and R&B, but the Afrobeats genre has been on our radar all year as well. That's thanks in part to Johannesburg import Tyla, and Lagos native, Tems. They are two of the sound's biggest voices right now, with both of them dropping major records. "The pretty girl from Joburg" was first to make waves with her self-titled debut album. It was led by her viral 2023 single "Water," which went on to receive a subsequent remix with Travis Scott. However, the project also spawned multiple hits over time, including "ART," "Jump," "Butterflies," and more. Additionally, she built upon it with an October deluxe, TYLA +.

Then, Tems --who was also a feature on her contemporary's LP-- kept the momentum going for the genre in June with Born in the Wild. "Me & U." Love Me JeJe," "Burning," and "Free Fall" were the standouts from her respective tape. Because of it, she's up for three awards at next year's GRAMMYs. With all of that said, these two leading international women look like they have what it takes to carry their respective culture forward for years to come.

Tems & Tyla Draw In The Eyes Of Many Online

Usually, when you achieve so much in such a short span, you typically celebrate. Well, it seems that Tyla and Tems were doing some of that recently and together no less. A clip of them dancing at a club is gaining some traction online right now and for reasons you may assume. Tems is seen backing it up on her younger counterpart, with Tyla vibing as well.