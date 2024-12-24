Tems & Tyla's Hot And Heavy Dance Together Leaves Fans' Jaws On The Floor

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: Tyla attends the MTV EMAs 2024 held at Co-op Live on November 10, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: Tems attends The Fashion Awards 2024, presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Fans are soaking in the sights with much delight.

We may mostly focus on hip-hop and R&B, but the Afrobeats genre has been on our radar all year as well. That's thanks in part to Johannesburg import Tyla, and Lagos native, Tems. They are two of the sound's biggest voices right now, with both of them dropping major records. "The pretty girl from Joburg" was first to make waves with her self-titled debut album. It was led by her viral 2023 single "Water," which went on to receive a subsequent remix with Travis Scott. However, the project also spawned multiple hits over time, including "ART," "Jump," "Butterflies," and more. Additionally, she built upon it with an October deluxe, TYLA +.

Then, Tems --who was also a feature on her contemporary's LP-- kept the momentum going for the genre in June with Born in the Wild. "Me & U." Love Me JeJe," "Burning," and "Free Fall" were the standouts from her respective tape. Because of it, she's up for three awards at next year's GRAMMYs. With all of that said, these two leading international women look like they have what it takes to carry their respective culture forward for years to come.

Tems & Tyla Draw In The Eyes Of Many Online

Usually, when you achieve so much in such a short span, you typically celebrate. Well, it seems that Tyla and Tems were doing some of that recently and together no less. A clip of them dancing at a club is gaining some traction online right now and for reasons you may assume. Tems is seen backing it up on her younger counterpart, with Tyla vibing as well.

They hype each other up a bit and it's a sweet moment. However, some fans just cannot control their fascination with each of the singer's moves and looks. "Tems know she that girl 😂🔥" one IG user points out. "Tems is like wow," another adds. "Pretty girls vibing 😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨," one more says. It's safe to say that a lot of folks are going to keep their eye on them going forward and for multiple reasons.

