Yung Miami Is "Tired" Of The Drama In Her Life Lately

The City Girls may be known for having bold attitudes, but that doesn't mean they welcome drama into their personal lives. Unfortunately, like most celebrities, Yung Miami and JT find themselves caught up in internet beef, even recently going at one another on Twitter/X. Last week, it seemed as though tensions were brewing between the partners in rhyme as onlookers made comments about Miami not showing enough support to JT. Both women expressed frustration at how the opinions of others were coming between their close bond but were able to make up in the end.

Elsewhere, the Caresha Please host is still fighting off allegations of being a "sex worker" for Diddy, as alleged in Lil Rod's lawsuit. Rather than running and hiding, Miami dropped off her "CFWM" single earlier this spring and has attempted to focus her energy on promoting that. However, another rising rap diva accused the Florida native of stealing her bars, resulting in even more drama. On Tuesday (April 16), the fashionista used her online presence to vent about how exhausting things have been for her lately.

Read More: Yung Miami Accused Of Stealing Lyrics From Up-And-Coming Rapper On Her New Song

Yung Miami Hints at Why She Didn’t Come Between GloRilla and JT

"I am a grown a** lady with two kids, I don't have time to be inserting myself in anything that has nothing to do with me!" she wrote this morning. Some think that Miami's referring to a spat between GloRilla and JT, but it's hard to say for sure. "I don't have a problem with anyone, please leave me alone!!!" the City Girl continued. "Every day I wake up on this app it's something new, I am tired!"

As Yung Miami said, her main priority right now is promoting her "CFWM" single featuring Skilla Baby, and she doesn't want any drama to distract from her delivery over the MIA JAY C-produced beat. Have you tapped into the femcee's song yet? If not, check it out at the link below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Yung Miami & Skilla Baby Are On That "CFWM" Energy: Listen

[Via]