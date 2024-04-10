Yung Miami Accused Of Stealing Lyrics From Up-And-Coming Rapper On Her New Song

Today, Yung Miami unleashed her new song "CFWM" which features Skilla Baby. She's been teasing the song for weeks now and it finally arrived as her second new single of 2024. The song comes on the back of a turbulent few weeks for Miami. First she found herself wrapped up in the Diddy case following the police raids on two of the rap moguls properties. Producer Lil Rod made some attention-grabbing allegations about Miami that had her legal team scrambling for receipts.

Now she's once again dealing with controversy this time spawning from the new song. Almost as soon as it was released, she was facing allegations of plagiarism. The allegations came from a rapper called Dajsha Doll who pulled up with a series of angry Instagram comments. She didn't just attempt to call out Miami for allegedly stealing her lines but also took shots at her career and even her appearance. That was also the case in a video she shared to Instagram further explaining her frustration with the new song. Check out everything she had to say below.

Yung Miami Facing Accusations Of Stealing Lyrics

Earlier this week, Yung Miami may have let slip how things are going with Diddy in the wake of his many controversies. A picture of what is allegedly the two of them embracing emerged earlier this week. It came from the Instagram story of a since-deleted account that many are claiming was Miami's Finsta. The picture surprised people as many suspected Miami would attempt to distance herself from Diddy following the things he's been accused of.

Earlier this week, Yung Miami and her City Girls partner JT had a heated back and forth on Twitter. The viral spat got quite a bit of attention as they filled up people's timelines. Thankfully, the pair have since made up.

