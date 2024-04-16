Dajsha Doll Drops Yung Miami Diss Track, Trolls Her For Diddy Relationship

Dajsha Doll has shared a diss track aimed at Yung Miami, who she recently accused of copying one of her songs for the single, "CFWM." In previous rants on social media she claimed the City Girls rapper stole the line, “I’ll go live right now without a f*cking filter." In her new diss track, she brings up Miami's relationship with Diddy, her lack of output as a solo artist, and more.

"Getting pissed on ain't work so now you gotta copy," she raps during the track. She posted a teaser for the song on Instagram, Tuesday, while confirming that an official release is coming at some point this month. In response, her fans shared plenty of support. One user commented: "I just know Caresha & Santana dying rn." Another wrote: "Careasha did steal from her ion know why n****s actin like big artists don’t bite off smaller ones all the time."

When The Neighborhood Talk originally shared Dajsha Doll's claims on Instagram, Miami hopped in the comments section to call her out. “I’m from the hood to been in the hood my whole life just recently got out the hood," she wrote. "I look good without fillers/filters. I never heard of you or your song b4 this situation & you could’ve reached out to me or handle this differently. & if you inspire ppl that should inspire you to keep going and not want to fight be blessed and let me enjoy my release day uggghhhhhh!!!!”

