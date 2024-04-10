Yung Miami Hits Back At Dajsha Doll Over Stolen Lyric Allegations

Yung Miami isn't having any of Dajsha Doll's allegations that she stole the lyrics for her new single, “CFWM." Doll took to Instagram, earlier this week, to argue that the City Girls rapper stole the line, “I’ll go live right now without a f*cking filter," from one of her songs.

“Yung Miami you might as well come to the hood and come catch this fade b*tch…" she wrote in one post. "I want my fade, b*tch. Either you come and get your *ss beat or you cuttin’ me a check. B*tches career so far down the drain b*tches need inspiration.” She also shared a clip of the track on Twitter to further argue her point.

Yung Miami Attends The Met Gala

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Yung Miami attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

When The Neighborhood Talk shared the drama on Instagram, Miami hopped in the comments section to call out Doll. “I’m from the hood to been in the hood my whole life just recently got out the hood," she wrote. "I look good without fillers/filters. I never heard of you or your song b4 this situation & you could’ve reached out to me or handle this differently. & if you inspire ppl that should inspire you to keep going and not want to fight be blessed and let me enjoy my release day uggghhhhhh!!!!” Check out the full comments below.

Yung Miami Responds To Dajsha Doll

Feuding with Dajsha Doll isn't the only drama Miami has been involved in on social media this week. She also went back and forth with her City Girls partner, JT, although the two have since made amends. Be on the lookout for further updates on Yung Miami on HotNewHipHop.

