Diddy And Yung Miami Embrace In Photo From Since Deleted Finsta Account

After an incredibly turbulent few weeks for Diddy things seem to be settling down a bit, at least for now. Aside from one of his closest associates being arrested and an ongoing investigation into potential sex trafficking by the federal government, the rap mogul himself hasn't said or done much this week. But one particular Instagram post came along and served as a big surprise. After weeks of speculation about what kind of role Yung Miami may have played in all of this, the pair appear to be doing just fine.

That is according to a recently shared screenshot that reportedly comes from Miami's finsta. The account and the story post have both since vanished but not before fans could grab the pics for evidence. In the picture the pair are embracing and the caption reads "Bobby & Whitney." Miami has found herself on defense quite a bit since the raids on Diddy's homes. She first had to defend herself from allegations of being an informant online. Then she had to have her lawyers pull receipts after being named in an amended version of Lil Rod's lawsuit. Check out the new picture reportedly showing the pair together recently below.

Yung Miami And Diddy Allegedly Still Going Strong

As the accusations in producer Lil Rod's lawsuit have been getting harder and harder to believe, someone you'd never expect actually took Diddy's side. That's 50 Cent who has spent nearly every day for months now posting anything negative he can find about the rap mogul online. But even he recently admitted that the lawsuit and especially allegations about Miami doing professional sex work, seemed difficult to believe.

The recent allegations have cause fans to pour over decades of footage of Diddy. In particular, one clip of an awkward interaction with Mike Tyson has resurfaced in the wake of recent claims. What do you think of a picture of Yung Miami and Diddy from her Finsta making the rounds online? Are you surprised she's standing by the rap mogul given what he' accused of? Let us know in the comment section below.

