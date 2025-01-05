Megan Thee Stallion's Rumored Boo Torrey Craig Exposed By Woman Claiming To Be His Flame

The Chicago Bull seemed to respond to Jasmine Elizabethh shortly after her IG posts.

Megan Thee Stallion now has to deal with some new drama concerning her rumored boo, Chicago Bulls forward Torrey Craig, although we don't know how far this will go. Moreover, a woman who goes by Jasmine Elizabethh on social media recently posted some alleged DMs with the basketball player, dating back to early 2023 and going up to most recently as December of 2024. This made some people think that the timelines add up, as Craig was first linked to the Houston femcee around August of last year. The alleged messages show him being pretty freaky, but he seemed to respond to these claims via an Instagram Story post shortly after Elizabethh's publications.

"Ain no way ppl want clout that bad [three crying-laughing emojis]," Torrey Craig seemed to respond concerning these Megan Thee Stallion and Jasmine Elizabethh speculations. It seems like Elizabethh decided to speak out after a recently surfaced picture of Meg and Craig together, and she even included her song "B.A.S." (Both Ain't S**t)" as the audio for her posts. This is all just rumor and gossip at the end of the day, although it also opened up conversations around whether or not this is really such an "exposure."

Jasmine Elizabethh Shares Alleged Torrey Craig DMs Amid Megan Thee Stallion Rumors

After all, Torrey Craig can plausibly deny that he pursued both Jasmine Elizabethh and Megan Thee Stallion at the same time, and a lot of people are also calling Elizabethh out for what they perceive as jealousy and excessive drama. Still, the only person that should really care about this is Megan, who already has to deal with a lot on her plate these days. We'll see whether or not this actually has an impact on their presumed romance or if this just goes under the rug without a hassle.