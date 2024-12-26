Megan Thee Stallion's Defamation Lawsuit Could Be Hindered By A Case Against Bob Dylan

Milagro Gramz is using a case against Bob Dylan and his song, "Hurricane."

Blogger Milagro Gramz and her legal team have referenced a prior lawsuit against Bob Dylan to defend her from accusations of defamation brought by Megan Thee Stallion. Megan's lawsuit revolves around social media posts Gramz made during Tory Lanez’s recent trial. She had accused Megan of allegedly being a “drunk" and questioned her credibility as a witness. Gramz says Megan's own song, “Cobra," references abusing alcohol.

“Rather than rebut the commentary or debate the issues raised by [Gramz’] comments so people can make up their own minds, [Megan Thee Stallion] has succumbed to the current trend of using the legal system in an attempt to cancel those opinions she disagrees with,” Gramz’s latest filing reads, as caught by AllHipHop.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 02: Megan Thee Stallion performs during day 3 of the 2023 ESSENCE. Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on July 02, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/WireImage)

As for "Cobra," Megan raps on the song: "At night, I’m sittin’ in a dark room thinkin/Probably why I always end up drinkin’/Yes, I’m very depressed/How can somebody so blessed wanna slit they wrist/S###, I’d probably bleed out some Pinot/When they find me, I’m in Valentino/ayy; He pourin’ me shots, thinkin’ it’s lit/Hah, little did he know."