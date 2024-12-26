Megan Thee Stallion's Defamation Lawsuit Could Be Hindered By A Case Against Bob Dylan

Blogger Milagro Gramz and her legal team have referenced a prior lawsuit against Bob Dylan to defend her from accusations of defamation brought by Megan Thee Stallion. Megan's lawsuit revolves around social media posts Gramz made during Tory Lanez’s recent trial. She had accused Megan of allegedly being a “drunk" and questioned her credibility as a witness. Gramz says Megan's own song, “Cobra," references abusing alcohol.
“Rather than rebut the commentary or debate the issues raised by [Gramz’] comments so people can make up their own minds, [Megan Thee Stallion] has succumbed to the current trend of using the legal system in an attempt to cancel those opinions she disagrees with,” Gramz’s latest filing reads, as caught by AllHipHop.
Megan Thee Stallion Performs During ESSENCE Festival Of Culture
As for "Cobra," Megan raps on the song: "At night, I’m sittin’ in a dark room thinkin/Probably why I always end up drinkin’/Yes, I’m very depressed/How can somebody so blessed wanna slit they wrist/S###, I’d probably bleed out some Pinot/When they find me, I’m in Valentino/ayy; He pourin’ me shots, thinkin’ it’s lit/Hah, little did he know."
In making her argument, Gramz refers to Dylan’s iconic song, “Hurricane," and the lawsuit Patty Valentine filed over the song. Valentine accused the legendary singer of falsely implicating her in a conspiracy to frame Rubin "Hurricane" Carter. The courts ended up dismissing Valentine's claim. “Taking Ms. Pete’s logic in bringing this case to its ultimate conclusion, given that a jury convicted Carter, any individual who suggested something to the contrary or who criticized the credibility of the state’s witnesses in that trial should be guilty of defamation. Patty Valentine, who was mentioned by name in the Dylan song, thought as Ms. Pete did and sued for defamation, claiming the song implied that she was involved in the conspiracy against Carter,” explained Gramz’ lawyer Michael Pancier.
[Via]