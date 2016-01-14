bob dylan
- MusicBob Dylan Explains Love For Wu-Tang Clan & EminemThe music icon loves artists "with feeling for words and language, anyone whose vision parallels mine."By Erika Marie
- CrimeBob Dylan Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 12-Year-Old In 1965: ReportThe 80-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner has been named in a lawsuit by a woman who claims she was also given drugs and alcohol.By Erika Marie
- NumbersTeyana Taylor & John Legend's Album Sales May Mean Another #1 Week For Lil BabyLil Baby is looking at another #1 week on the Billboard 200 after Teyana Taylor and John Legend's sales projections are revealed.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureHalsey Dresses Up As Jimi Hendrix & David Bowie In "Gender Bending" PhotoshootHalsey is exploring her continuously "evolving gender expression" in a brand new photoshoot. By Dominiq R.
- MusicKanye West Reaches Out To Bob Dylan, Sparks Collaboration HopeKanye West lights up the "Bob Signal."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil Pump Raps That He's "The New Bob Dylan" In FreestyleIs Lil Pump the Bob Dylan of this generation?By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentPost Malone's Best Acoustic CoversPost Malone proves time and time again that he's a versatile musician. By Mitch Findlay
- LifeBob Dylan Awarded 2016 Nobel Prize In LiteratureMusic legend Bob Dylan has been awarded the 2016 Nobel Prize in Literature.By hnhh
- LifeWatch Jimmy Fallon Sing "Hotline Bling" As Bob DylanJimmy Fallon performs the popular Drake single as the 1960s folk icon.By hnhh