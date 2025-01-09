Torrey Craig’s Alleged Ex Raises Eyebrows With Shady Megan Thee Stallion Remarks

Torrey Craig's alleged ex and her friends are under fire.

There's been no shortage of drama surrounding Megan Thee Stallion and her rumored boo Torrey Craig in recent months. The duo first sparked speculation that they were an item last August, but have since kept the status of their alleged fling under wraps. Earlier this week, however, one of the NBA player's alleged exes and her friends made waves with their comments about the rumored romance. The alleged ex, Olivia Davis, brought it up on their podcast Girls 1 Kitchen whilst struggling to pronounce Meg's name.

“Where do I start?” she said. “Do I start with the one where my ex is dating the Magan Thee Stallion? Mag Thee Stallion? What’s her name? [...] I can’t even get mad, though ‘cause it’s like, damn, that’s kind of a flex. I can’t even be mad at that all.” Davis' podcast co-host, former adult star Lana Rhoades, proceeded to interject.

“I just wonder what his type is,” she explained. “Because you guys dated, then he was talking to other girls when he was talking to you." Rhoades then motioned to Davis and their other co-host, OnlyFans model Alexa Adams, both white women with blonde hair. “They all look like you guys,” she claimed. Davis agreed, stating, “Yeah they all looked very similar.” In no time, the women's YouTube comments section was flooded with comments from Megan Thee Stallion's fans, accusing them of being racist and committing a microaggression.

“You explain that you are relating his type ‘blondes’” one commenter began. “However, if Megan was to wear a blonde wig, you 100% know you would have still had the question of who his type really is. It was the confusion as you believe he likes blonde white girls vs any other person.” At the time of writing, both Meg and Craig have yet to address the podcast remarks.