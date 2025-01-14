Olivia Davis Promises She's Not Racist After Butchering Megan Thee Stallion's Name

US rapper Megan Thee Stallion attends the premiere of Amazon Prime Video's "Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words" at the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California, October 30, 2024. (Photo by Etienne LAURENT / AFP) (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)
Olivia Davis says it was an honest mistake.

Olivia Davis has apologized to Megan Thee Stallion for butchering a pronunciation of her name during a recent episode of the 3 Girls 1 Kitchen podcast. After a clip of the moment went viral online, TMZ caught up with Davis in Los Angeles to discuss the situation.

She began by agreeing that she felt the comments were being misunderstood. "I've never been called a racist in my entire life," she explained. "So, it's just like a little bit of a shock to me. I've just been staying silent right now, just because of the disaster that's been happening. I just feel it's a little insensitive for people to be attacking. I obviously understand if they're offended and I deeply apologize for that."

Megan Thee Stallion Attends Bulls-Celtics Game

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 21: Rapper Megan Thee Stallion looks on during the second half between the Chicago Bulls and the Boston Celtics at the United Center on December 21, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

As for the viral clip, her podcast co-hosts Alexa Adams and Lana Rhoades brought up that Davis' ex, Torrey Craig, is rumored to be dating the rapper. “Where do I start?” she said. “Do I start with the one where my ex is dating the Magan Thee Stallion? Mag Thee Stallion? What’s her name? […] I can’t even get mad, though ‘cause it’s like, damn, that’s kind of a flex. I can’t even be mad at that all."

Olivia Davis Speaks Out

Davis continued to TMZ: "I know her name, obliviously. It was just a stupid dumb blonde moment in the moment during our podcast. And I actually do have an issue with pronouncing vowels sometimes. And I'm not gonna play the victim or use this as an excuse because I am foreign. I didn't even speak English when I came here." She concluded by describing it as an "honest mistake" and said that she was a fan of Megan's music. Check out Olivia Davis' full response to the drama below.

Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
