Olivia Davis Promises She's Not Racist After Butchering Megan Thee Stallion's Name

Olivia Davis has apologized to Megan Thee Stallion for butchering a pronunciation of her name during a recent episode of the 3 Girls 1 Kitchen podcast. After a clip of the moment went viral online, TMZ caught up with Davis in Los Angeles to discuss the situation.
She began by agreeing that she felt the comments were being misunderstood. "I've never been called a racist in my entire life," she explained. "So, it's just like a little bit of a shock to me. I've just been staying silent right now, just because of the disaster that's been happening. I just feel it's a little insensitive for people to be attacking. I obviously understand if they're offended and I deeply apologize for that."
Megan Thee Stallion Attends Bulls-Celtics Game
As for the viral clip, her podcast co-hosts Alexa Adams and Lana Rhoades brought up that Davis' ex, Torrey Craig, is rumored to be dating the rapper. “Where do I start?” she said. “Do I start with the one where my ex is dating the Magan Thee Stallion? Mag Thee Stallion? What’s her name? […] I can’t even get mad, though ‘cause it’s like, damn, that’s kind of a flex. I can’t even be mad at that all."
Olivia Davis Speaks Out
Davis continued to TMZ: "I know her name, obliviously. It was just a stupid dumb blonde moment in the moment during our podcast. And I actually do have an issue with pronouncing vowels sometimes. And I'm not gonna play the victim or use this as an excuse because I am foreign. I didn't even speak English when I came here." She concluded by describing it as an "honest mistake" and said that she was a fan of Megan's music. Check out Olivia Davis' full response to the drama below.
