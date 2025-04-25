Ray Vaughn Relives His Past To Become TDE's White Knight In "The Good, The Bad, & The Dollar Menu"

Ray Vaughn was the only TDE act to address Joey Bad@$$'s "The Ruler's Back" freestyle that went at Kendrick Lamar and West Coast rap.

Since signing to Top Dawg in 2020, Ray Vaughn has demonstrated all the essentials to become the label's next big star. In his most important album yet, he has the opportunity to plant himself firmly in the conversation telling his story in The Good, The Bad, & The Dollar Menu.

Vaughn’s album serves as a gripping introduction to one of hip-hop’s most candid new voices. Through sharp lyricism and a disarming sense of humor, the Long Beach native pieces together a narrative that is equal parts autobiography and social observation. Issued through Top Dawg Entertainment, the project doesn’t merely document Vaughn’s personal evolution—it captures the emotional push and pull of survival, self-worth, and the cost of ambition.

From fast-food metaphors to gritty snapshots of his upbringing, Vaughn reframes struggle without glorifying it. The title alone speaks to the contradictions he’s navigated: hunger and hustle, joy and trauma, dreams shadowed by desperation.

His storytelling is unflinching yet accessible, marked by a poetic honesty that refuses to posture. Vaughn’s versatility is a quiet revelation.

Ray Vaughn slides between reflection and wit, never staying long in one emotional register. His verses are grounded in specific detail—childhood scars, family dynamics, systemic barriers—but never feel limited by them.

Even the lightest lines carry weight, revealing an artist capable of holding joy and pain in the same breath. What sets The Good, The Bad & The Dollar Menu apart isn’t just Vaughn’s skill, but his perspective. He moves through grief, humor, poverty, and ambition with a clarity that demands attention.

His voice, equal parts survivor and sage, holds space for others navigating similar paths.

The Good, The Bad, & The Dollar Menu - Ray Vaugh

Official Traclkist

  1. Flocker's remorse
  2. XXXL Tee
  3. Dollar menu
  4. Flat shasta ft. Ash Leone
  5. 3PM @ DAIRY'S ft. Sydney Leona
  6. East Chatt Ft. Isaiah Rashad
  7. KLOWN dance ft. Jay Rock
  8. Look @ GOD ft. LaRussell
  9. JANKY moral COMPASS ft. Samara Cyn & Sydney Leona
  10. MILES AWAY from heaven
  11. SUBURBAN KIDZ


