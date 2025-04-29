Kanye West Prepares For The Met Gala With KKK-Inspired Outfit That Will Surely Get Him Kicked Out

If there is any artist out there who knows how to push buttons and be provocative, it would certainly be Kanye West. Overall, he has never shied away from controversy and that has been especially true over these last few weeks.

The artist has been promoting his new album Cuck which is being made in collaboration with Dave Blunts. Although this all feels like some sort of scheme, it appears to be real. It is also being done in conjunction with a plethora of Twitter rants that always seem to take place in the middle of the night.

For instance, Ye was quite active on X last night and he made sure to make good use of his screen time. In fact, the artist revealed his bizarre plans for this year's Met Gala. He delivered a sketch of what he intends to wear alongside Bianca Censori.

This is a highly offensive outfit, which is not a surprise given Kanye West's history. For the man, the outfit is pretty much naked all the way throughout, with a KKK hood on the top. Furthermore, the woman's outfit is more complete and once again, it is very heavily inspired by the KKK.

Will Kanye West Attend the Met Gala?

Subsequently, the question to be asked here is: Will Kanye West attend the Met Gala. Overall, this all boils down to whether or not he is invited. We saw him crash the Grammys and then leave after the red carpet.

Could he pull off another stunt like this? Well, it seems pretty unlikely as Anna Wintour keeps her infamous event pretty locked down. If she has any inkling that Kanye West is going to pull off a stunt, she just won't let him in.