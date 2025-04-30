Kanye West Plans To Flood The Market With New Music Every Month But Fans Aren't Buying It

Kanye West is in the midst of the worst stretch of his career by far. Everything after Donda has felt uninspired and unfinished, but he doesn't plan on slowing down. This is despite the fact a lot of fans have been begging him to go back to the drawing board or just stop altogether.

He's already got a handful of albums lined up for this year including WW3 which is now titled CUCK. He's been hard at work on it and there's a chance it will be even worse than his two VULTURES projects. One major reason is that meme rapper Dave Blunts has supposedly helped write the entire tape.

Then, there's BULLY which Kanye West has been talking about since September of last year. He's been seen working on it in Japan and according to him, it's going to "drop" on June 15. That would be North West's birthday.

Of course, there's the aforementioned VULTURES series which was supposed to be a trilogy. However, with him Ty Dolla $ign's relationship being fractured, it's apparently been scrapped. But even though Kanye West is saying all of these things and claiming they're going to drop, you have to take it all with a grain of salt.

For example, CUCK was supposed to hit platforms earlier this month. But to no one's surprise, it was nowhere to be found. However, Kanye West vows going forward that he's going to be on that "Lil Wayne energy" all year long.

Did Kanye West Drop Donda 2?

"We delivering an album at this point like every month every two months," Ye told streamer N3on recently. "Remember when we did the five albums in the five weeks?" referencing his iconic run in June 2018 when he produced and brought verses to ye, KIDS SEE GHOSTS, K.T.S.E., NASIR, and DAYTONA.

"Remember Lil Wayne had 70 something songs in one year? It’s that energy," he stated. Another of one of those projects that we meant to mention earlier was Donda 2, the sequel to his 2021 record that released exclusively on the now-defunct Stem Player.

The reason we didn't is because he dropped it and then deleted it off of streaming earlier this morning. He claims that producers on the record have been trying to extort him for millions of dollars. In a recent tweet Ye wrote, "Free Maiden tried to charge me 3 million dollars for these beats from people I showed how to make beats to now he going to take down Donda 2. Managers🤷🏾‍♂️."

He also shared a supposed text message from one of the beat makers who are working against him. "We did not & do not consent to the usage of any of our work for Donda 2 or any Ye project!"