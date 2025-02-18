Kanye West Claims He Made $40 Million In 24 Hours After Shopify Ban Over Swastika Scandal

BY Cole Blake 1107 Views
adidas + KANYE WEST New Partnership Announcement
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 28: Kanye West at Milk Studios on June 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. adidas and Kanye West announce the future of their partnership: adidas + KANYE WEST (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for ADIDAS)
Kanye West says the move didn't impact his finances all that much.

Kanye West says Shopify banning his Yeezy merchandise website did little to affect his finances. Taking to social media to address the move in a since-deleted post, West claimed he still made $40 million in the following 24 hours through his other various business dealings.

“I will write this more poetically in a bit cause right now I’m finishing my verse for Game's album. The idea of being Jew-proof is I said all these politically incorrect things, and nobody was able to stop me, extort me, or threaten me to change anything," West began. "And I made 40 million the next day between my different businesses. There’s a lot of Jewish people I know and love and still work with. The point I made and showed is that I am not under Jewish control anymore. In war, you take a couple losses. I lost one of my favorite Yeezy designers, named Simon. He tailored the Grammy dress. This was a major loss. We lost Malcolm, who was our lead stylist and shopper and also found Simon. Maybe one day they will understand why I had to do what I did, and one day they will forgive my method."

Why Was Kanye West's Website Site Banned?

Continuing in his statement, West targeted Shopify directly. He wrote that he has always hated the company and accused them of doing "p*ssy sh*t." The platformed banned his store after he ran a Super Bowl commercial to promote his Yeezy site and then began selling t-shirts with swastikas on them.

Shopify explained their decision to ban Kanye West's Yeezy website from the platform in a statement after his swastika sales. "All merchants are responsible for following the rules of our platform. This merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms, so we removed them from Shopify," the company said in a statement to CBS MoneyWatch.

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
