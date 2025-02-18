Kanye West Claims He Made $40 Million In 24 Hours After Shopify Ban Over Swastika Scandal

Kanye West says Shopify banning his Yeezy merchandise website did little to affect his finances. Taking to social media to address the move in a since-deleted post, West claimed he still made $40 million in the following 24 hours through his other various business dealings.

“I will write this more poetically in a bit cause right now I’m finishing my verse for Game's album. The idea of being Jew-proof is I said all these politically incorrect things, and nobody was able to stop me, extort me, or threaten me to change anything," West began. "And I made 40 million the next day between my different businesses. There’s a lot of Jewish people I know and love and still work with. The point I made and showed is that I am not under Jewish control anymore. In war, you take a couple losses. I lost one of my favorite Yeezy designers, named Simon. He tailored the Grammy dress. This was a major loss. We lost Malcolm, who was our lead stylist and shopper and also found Simon. Maybe one day they will understand why I had to do what I did, and one day they will forgive my method."

Why Was Kanye West's Website Site Banned?

Continuing in his statement, West targeted Shopify directly. He wrote that he has always hated the company and accused them of doing "p*ssy sh*t." The platformed banned his store after he ran a Super Bowl commercial to promote his Yeezy site and then began selling t-shirts with swastikas on them.