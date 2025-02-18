Kanye West Blasts Shopify For Dropping Yeezy In Blistering Twitter Rant

He "hates" the e-commerce company.

Kanye West keeps quitting and returning to social media. The rapper made some of the most polarizing statements of his career via in Twitter in February. He walked away following his decision to sell Swastika shirts on his Yeezy website, but decided to return on Monday. West not only voiced a desire to make the aforementioned shirts, he took Shopify to task for ending their deal with Shopify. Instead of taking it all in stride, Kanye West decided to call out the e-commerce company for being "p**sy."

Shopify wanted nothing to do with a brand that promoted Swastika merchandise. The company claimed that Kanye West violated their terms, and therefore forced an end to their business partnership. Ye feels the canceled partnership actually benefits him, though. "This was a major victory because I hate Shopify and I always have," the rapper tweeted. "I new they would do some p**sy sh*t like this. Anyone who's on Shopify just know the control your market." Kanye West then accused the company of storing data from the brands they work with. "They have all of your data which raises the value of Shopify while excluding the brands from that upside," he alleged.

Kanye West Teases Another Rant In The Future

West took pride in the fact that Shopify was unable to stop his hustle. The rapper claimed that nobody can stop him despite the controversial statements he's made about Jewish people. "I SAID ALL THESE POLITICALLY INCORRECT THINGS," the rapper said. "AND NOBODY WAS ABLE TO STOP ME EXTORT ME THREATEN ME TO CHANGE ANYTHING." He also claims to have made $40 million the day after the Shopify controversy took place. Kanye West went on to "brag" that he is no longer under control. "THE POINT I MADE AND SHOWED IS THAT I AM NOT UNDER JEWISH CONTROL ANYMORE," he wrote. He also tried to soften the Antisemitism by claiming he still works with and loves several Jewish people.

The most alarming/confusing aspect of West's lengthy tweet came at the beginning. Before the rapper called out Shopify and claimed to no longer be "Jew proof," he teased more thoughts on the matter in the near future. "I will write more poetically in a bit," he asserted. Kanye West's reasoning? Well, he's hard at work on the Game's upcoming Documentary 3 album. "I'm finishing my verse for Game's album," West tossed off.

