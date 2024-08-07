Kanye West Explains How Drake And JAY-Z Are "The Greatest Ever" In Different Ways

Kanye West compared the greatness of the two artists.

Kanye West labeled Drake and JAY-Z the two greatest rappers ever during an interview with Candace Owens from 2022 that resurfaced on Wednesday. In making his point, he suggested that the numbers indicate that Drake is the most successful ever, but there's something to be said about the influence Jay had on the culture.

"Drake is the best rapper ever by the numbers. JAY-Z is the greatest rapper ever by the inspiration," Ye remarked. Owens agreed with his take, adding: "He was smart. He was talking business but you either got it or you didn't. He was telling you the code."

Kanye West & JAY-Z Perform At The MTV Video Music Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 28: Kanye West and Jay-Z perform on stage at The 28th Annual MTV Video Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on August 28, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

As the clip circulated online, users on X (formerly Twitter) debated the idea. One wrote: "About Drake his right [shrug emoji] no one can deny his numbers but Lil Wayne is bigger than Jay Z in terms of inspiration." Another countered: "Eminem is the greatest rapper by the numbers. The best is Lil Wayne. The most consistent commercial success goes to Drake." One more brought up the praise Donald Trump recently gave to West, labeling him a "really nice guy," but "complicated. "Kanye is selfless to put others before him, I think this is the good heart he got says by Trump," they wrote. Other users referenced Drake's recent feud with Kendrick Lamar.

Kanye West Compares Drake & JAY-Z