Kanye West Explains How Drake And JAY-Z Are "The Greatest Ever" In Different Ways

BYCole Blake722 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
BET Awards 2012 - Inside
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 01: (L-R) Kanye West and Jay-Z attend the 2012 BET Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on July 1, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Kanye West compared the greatness of the two artists.

Kanye West labeled Drake and JAY-Z the two greatest rappers ever during an interview with Candace Owens from 2022 that resurfaced on Wednesday. In making his point, he suggested that the numbers indicate that Drake is the most successful ever, but there's something to be said about the influence Jay had on the culture.

"Drake is the best rapper ever by the numbers. JAY-Z is the greatest rapper ever by the inspiration," Ye remarked. Owens agreed with his take, adding: "He was smart. He was talking business but you either got it or you didn't. He was telling you the code."

Read More: Kanye West Tells Candace Owens That Beyonce Should Let Jay-Z Cheat

Kanye West & JAY-Z Perform At The MTV Video Music Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 28: Kanye West and Jay-Z perform on stage at The 28th Annual MTV Video Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on August 28, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

As the clip circulated online, users on X (formerly Twitter) debated the idea. One wrote: "About Drake his right [shrug emoji] no one can deny his numbers but Lil Wayne is bigger than Jay Z in terms of inspiration." Another countered: "Eminem is the greatest rapper by the numbers. The best is Lil Wayne. The most consistent commercial success goes to Drake." One more brought up the praise Donald Trump recently gave to West, labeling him a "really nice guy," but "complicated. "Kanye is selfless to put others before him, I think this is the good heart he got says by Trump," they wrote. Other users referenced Drake's recent feud with Kendrick Lamar.

Kanye West Compares Drake & JAY-Z

Speaking on his greatness wasn't the only time West brought up his longtime collaborator JAY-Z during the interview. He also spoke about his relationship with Beyonce, remarking that she "needs to let him go get some p*ssy, seriously." Be on the lookout for further updates on Kanye West as well as Drake and JAY-Z on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign’s Underwhelming “Vultures 2” First Week Sales Projections Arrive

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...