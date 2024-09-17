Kanye West Teases New Single "Preacher Man" From Upcoming Album

Hopefully the rapper can regain focus.

Kanye West is at all-time low when it comes to musical output. VULTURES 1 and VULTURES 2 are the consensus picks for worst albums of his career. The rapper has clearly lost the plot with regards to his musical focus, resulting in albums that were pieced together seemingly in real time. That said, West has seemingly regained focus in recent months. Since VULTURES 2, the rapper has played a well-received show in Korea. He also performed in China. And now he's hinting at the release of a brand new single called "Preacher Man."

Kanye West performed "Preacher Man" during the Korean show, and he reposted an image from the show on his Instagram. He also dropped the title of the song in the caption, suggesting that fans will get a chance to hear a CDQ version of the song in the near future. That's the best case scenario, at least. Ye has become a model of inconsistency when it comes to sticking to a plan. That said, "Preacher Man" is a promising sound for a new album. The production is wistful and stripped down. A single vocal sample is the basis of the whole instrumental.

Kanye West Hinted At The Song's Release On IG

Then there's the rapping. Kanye West has not had the strongest pen game over the last decade, despite harnessing the talents of multiple songwriters. There are songs on VULTURES 2 in which he humbles his way through verses as though he left reference tracks in. There were also claims that he used AI to fill in gaps where he failed to rap. Conversely, West is rapping clearly and coherently on "Preacher Man." It's a surprise to hear, albeit a nice one.