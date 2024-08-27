Kanye West's Malibu Mansion Buyer Revealed

The buyer plans to spend millions on renovations.

The buyer of Kanye West's infamous Malibu mansion, which he recently sold for around $21 million, has been revealed to be Belwood Investments, a "real estate crowdfunding firm" that's been in operation since 2018. In a press release the company put out, they confirmed plans to put $5 million in renovations into the home “to restore the property to its original state.”

"We are incredibly excited about the acquisition of this property," Belmont said. "This is not just a phenomenal real estate investment; it is an opportunity to revitalize and preserve an architectural gem by the renowned Tadao Ando, ensuring it remains a jewel of Malibu. This acquisition exemplifies Belwood Investments' commitment to transforming properties with historical and architectural significance while delivering exceptional returns for our investors."

Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign Perform At Rolling Loud In Los Angeles

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Rapper Kanye West performs onstage during the "Vultures. 1" playback concert during Rolling Loud 2024 at the Hollywood Park Grounds on March 14, 2024, in Inglewood. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The release added that: “Restoration will honor the unique materials and innovative design elements specified by Ando, many of which were imported from around the world... The renovation process is anticipated to take 12-16 months.” It also noted that: “Richard Sachs, the original owner, aptly described it: ‘This is not just a house; this is like a Picasso, a cubist painting, very important and very rare.'” The company never made mention of Kanye West's ownership.