Diddy’s Beverly Hills Home Attracts $30M Offer From Buyer Of Kanye West’s Malibu Mansion

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Diddy's Beverly Hills mansion wasn't budging, despite going up for sale in September. The Bad Boy mogul is currently facing a slew of serious and disturbing allegations and is behind bars awaiting trial. TMZ previously reported that this could explain why nobody was looking to purchase the 17K-square-foot property. Sources told the outlet that only a few potential buyers had done walk-throughs, and that nobody was really interested due to its "ick factor."
Now, however, Bo Belmont of Belwood Investments has announced that he's put in an offer. Reportedly, he's offering $30 million, which is far below the asking price. Diddy's looking to rake in a whopping $61.5 million, over $20 million more than he bought it for in 2014. Realtors have described that asking price as "ridiculous," however, so it's unclear whether or not Diddy would be willing to go any lower.
Bo Belmont Puts In Offer On Diddy's Beverly Hills Home Months After Buying Kanye West's Malibu Home
This wouldn't be the first celebrity home Belmont and his company acquired, as he also recently purchased Kanye West's mansion in Malibu. Allegedly, Ye started to transform the home into a bomb shelter but never followed through before selling it. During an interview with The Los Angeles Times in September, Belmont criticized the renovations Ye had already made to the home, arguing that they were pointless and ruined the place.
"That was a really d*mb move. Really no purpose," he claimed. “He single-handedly destroyed this architectural masterpiece. My goal is to make it as though Kanye was never there. The house will be restored right back to what it was. It would have required extensive review… There’s a process to it and he does things his own way, and the city of Malibu, they don’t care who you are they’ll hold you accountable.”
