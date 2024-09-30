Kanye West Slammed By New Owner Of His Malibu Home For "Destroying" The "Architectural Masterpiece"

2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 30: Vanguard Award winner Kanye West speaks onstage during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Kanye West reportedly sold the property at a loss, earlier this year.

Kanye West is coming under fire from California-based real estate crowdfunding firm, Belwood Investments, and the company's CEO, Bo Belmont. The businessman discussed the controversial renovations West made to his since-sold Malibu home during an interview with The Los Angeles Times. Belwood Investments reportedly bought the property from West for far less than he originally paid for it, three years ago, after he made massive renovations to the Tadao Ando-designed space.

"That was a really dumb move. Really no purpose," Belmont told the outlet of the changes. He added: “He single-handedly destroyed this architectural masterpiece. My goal is to make it as though Kanye was never there. The house will be restored right back to what it was. It would have required extensive review… There’s a process to it and he does things his own way, and the city of Malibu, they don’t care who you are they’ll hold you accountable.”

Kanye West Performs During "Vultures" Event In China

HAIKOU, CHINA - SEPTEMBER 15: American rapper Kanye West performs during his Vultures Listening Experience at Wuyuan River Stadium on September 15, 2024, in Haikou, Hainan Province of China. (Photo by Luo Yunfei/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)

After purchasing the property, Belmont said in a statement: “This is not just a phenomenal real estate investment; it is an opportunity to revitalize and preserve an architectural gem by the renowned Tadao Ando, ensuring it remains a jewel of Malibu. This acquisition exemplifies Belwood Investments’ commitment to transforming properties with historical and architectural significance while delivering exceptional returns for our investors.”

According to The New York Post, West removed windows, doors, electricity, and plumbing while making various other strange adjustments, such as trampolines and a slide. In other news, West recently confirmed that he's working on a new solo album titled Bully, in addition to a third Vultures project. During a listening event in Haikou, China, last week, he debuted the single, "Beauty and the Beast." Be on the lookout for further updates on Kanye West on HotNewHipHop.

