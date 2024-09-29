Kanye West Reveals Possible "Bully" Album Cover

It's a big reach, but Kanye West fans are still excited.

Kanye West just kickstarted his new solo album rollout for Bully, and we still have no idea whether or not it will actually manifest. After all, we've been here before, and there have been plenty of scrapped Ye albums over the years that either never saw the light of day or became other LPs. However, it's far too early to characterize Bully as such, especially when considering that the Chicago artist's social media profile is more active than it was in recent years. He recently posted a possible cover art for the album on Instagram.

We know what you're thinking: it's not a square photo, how could it be artwork? Well, not only are Kanye West's cover art ideas quite sporadic and ever-changing, but this wormhole-esque visual for his China concert is looking like a pretty solid iconographic marker for this new era. It's like the gothic lettering or suspended stage for TLOP and its tour, or the Donda house. So we'll see if its eventual cover art features this wormhole illusion. The China concerts also held a lot of other great moments, such as Ye singing "Only One" to the track's inspiration, his daughter North.

Kanye West Promotes Bully

Of course, we'll have to see whether this Bully era reckons with, addresses, or rectifies any of the recent controversies that have impacted Kanye West's life. As unlikely as it seems, some fans still hope that he can set things right, at least partially given his previous choices. But other fans are just worried about the music, and they wonder whether this new album will bleed into VULTURES 3 or vice versa. Even though this Ty Dolla $ign collab series has been shoddy and unpredictable when it comes to releases, Ty says that it's still happening.

Meanwhile, there are even more music rumors floating around, even though these last ones are years old at this point. Consequence recently brought up the previous rumor that Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar have about 40 unreleased collabs together, all produced by Madlib. That will probably never see the light of day, although we can't rule anything Ye-related out.