Kanye West Sings "Only One" To North In Wholesome China Concert Moment

No matter what, this still ranks as one of Ye's most beautiful records.

Kanye West's China concert series has been notable for many reasons, whether it's new teased tracks or big announcements. But it also held some wholesome West family moments, even amid all the controversy and backlash that Ye has received over the years. During one part of his second show in the country this year, he sang his 2014 track "Only One" to its inspiration: his daughter North West. Not only was it a heartfelt and touching moment with one of the Chicago artist's most gorgeous cuts ever, but it also symbolized the growth of their relationship, as North is now much older and a musical artist in her own right on a couple of her dad's songs.

Speaking of North's dad's songs, it looks like we will get a lot more records from him very soon. Kanye West also announced his upcoming solo album BULLY at this China show, even previewing a new track called "Beauty And The Beast." Of course, we wouldn't get our hopes up too much: Yeezy fans have been in this boat before. Whether it's Yandhi, Good A** Job, or any other of the various scrapped projects over the years, we won't believe these announcements until they manifest.

Kanye West Sings To North

What's more is that this adds to more recent speculation about Kanye West's current and past moves. For example, Consequence recently re-sparked speculation around how Ye and Kendrick Lamar apparently have a whole album's worth of unreleased material produced by Madlib. Hardcore fans of the designer know that these rumors began years ago, and yet we have no new collabs to account for them. As such, it will probably remain a hidden hip-hop treasure.