Consequence Claims Kanye West And Kendrick Lamar Have An Unreleased Collab Album

'Quence says it needs to be structured.

Consequence has been part of Kanye West's inner-circle since day one. He appeared on Ye's first two albums, and has penned verses for the rapper into the present. If anybody has insight into how Ye goes about recording, it would be him. Consequence talked about Ye's relationship with Kendrick Lamar in a recent interview with Bootleg Kev. During said interview, the rapper claimed that Ye and Lamar have an album's worth of material sitting on the shelf.

Consequence told the podcaster that Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar are sitting on an estimated 40 songs together. Some of which are allegedly produced by Madlib. The reason they have yet to see the light of day? Consequence believes its simply a matter of setting aside the time to structure an album. "I just think it just needed to be structured," he asserted. The rapper claimed to have heard every song that was recorded, though, and he was impressed. "It was there, it's there, it's crazy," he noted. "It's there."

Consequence Claims To Have Heard 40 Songs

Consequence's discussion of a Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar joint album is more of a confirmation than a revelation. It's exciting to know that songs between the two legends exist, but Ye actually spilled the beans on his Lamar collabs back in 2016. The "Carnival" rapper tweeted that he'd been in the studio with Compton's finest and Young Thug during the making of The Life of Pablo. "Me and Kendrick got 40 songs and me and Young Thug got 40 songs," he wrote. "40/40 club!!!" Kendrick Lamar and Thugger did appear on The Life of Pablo, lending credibility to Ye's claim.

The only official collaboration between Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar to date came out of these 2016 sessions. "No More Parties In L.A." was a head-spinning lyrical showcase for both rappers. It also had an exceptional Madlib beat, which lines up with what Consequence said about the producer's involvement. Ye seems to be in an increasingly healthier headspace as of late. Here's hoping he decides to let some of these K. Dot collabs out of the vault.