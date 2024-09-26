Consequence Claims Kanye West And Kendrick Lamar Have An Unreleased Collab Album

BYElias Andrews171 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
6th Annual BMI Urban Awards At Roseland Ballroom - Show &amp; Backstage
NEW YORK - AUGUST 30: Recording artists Kanye West (L) and Consequence attends the 6th Annual BMI Urban Awards at the Roseland Ballroom August 30, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/Getty Images)
'Quence says it needs to be structured.

Consequence has been part of Kanye West's inner-circle since day one. He appeared on Ye's first two albums, and has penned verses for the rapper into the present. If anybody has insight into how Ye goes about recording, it would be him. Consequence talked about Ye's relationship with Kendrick Lamar in a recent interview with Bootleg Kev. During said interview, the rapper claimed that Ye and Lamar have an album's worth of material sitting on the shelf.

Consequence told the podcaster that Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar are sitting on an estimated 40 songs together. Some of which are allegedly produced by Madlib. The reason they have yet to see the light of day? Consequence believes its simply a matter of setting aside the time to structure an album. "I just think it just needed to be structured," he asserted. The rapper claimed to have heard every song that was recorded, though, and he was impressed. "It was there, it's there, it's crazy," he noted. "It's there."

Read More: Kanye West Claims He's Going Into "Art Studio Mode" In Leaked Texts

Consequence Claims To Have Heard 40 Songs

Consequence's discussion of a Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar joint album is more of a confirmation than a revelation. It's exciting to know that songs between the two legends exist, but Ye actually spilled the beans on his Lamar collabs back in 2016. The "Carnival" rapper tweeted that he'd been in the studio with Compton's finest and Young Thug during the making of The Life of Pablo. "Me and Kendrick got 40 songs and me and Young Thug got 40 songs," he wrote. "40/40 club!!!" Kendrick Lamar and Thugger did appear on The Life of Pablo, lending credibility to Ye's claim.

The only official collaboration between Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar to date came out of these 2016 sessions. "No More Parties In L.A." was a head-spinning lyrical showcase for both rappers. It also had an exceptional Madlib beat, which lines up with what Consequence said about the producer's involvement. Ye seems to be in an increasingly healthier headspace as of late. Here's hoping he decides to let some of these K. Dot collabs out of the vault.

Read More: Travis Scott And Ty Dolla Sign Fuel Kanye West Album Rumors On IG

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias is a music writer at HotNewHipHop. He joined the site in 2024, and covers a wide range of topics, including pop culture, film, sports, and of course, hip-hop. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Friday, especially when it comes to the coverage of new albums and singles. His favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
...