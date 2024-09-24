Travis Scott And Ty Dolla Sign Fuel Kanye West Album Rumors On IG

BYElias Andrews479 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2016 Hot 97 Summer Jam
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JUNE 05: (L-R) Kanye West and Travis Scott perform at Hot 97's Summer Jam 2016 at MetLife Stadium on June 5, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
There HE is...

Kanye West is as enigmatic as they come. He also overshares. The legendary artist doesn't go for the mysterious route the way that Playboi Carti or Frank Ocean does. Rather, he confounds expectations because he seems to change his mind at the drop of a dime. Entire Wikis have been dedicated to all of the Kanye West albums that have been made and shelved over the years. He has as many unreleased albums as released ones, at this point. Because of this, a Kanye West album is always an event. And it seems like a new one might be coming soon. Travis Scott and Ty Dolla Sign seemingly think so.

Kanye West teased a new single called "Preacher Man" via Instagram on September 23. The very next day, producer Digital Nas shared a text in which West claimed to be in "art studio mode." Then, the IG post started receiving comments from artists in the rapper's circle. "There he is," Ty Dolla Sign wrote underneath the video of West chopping a soul sample. Travis Scott responded, weirdly, with the same comment as Ty. Only he emphasized the word "he" in his. "There HE is," the Houston rapper asserted. Confused? So are we. Fans have been trying to unpack what these two comments could mean, or why Scott slightly tweaked the emphasis of Ty Dolla Sign's comment.

Read More: Playboi Carti Hypes Up Kanye West Collab On Upcoming Album

Travis Scott And Ty Have Also Teased New Music

This is not the first time Travis Scott and Ty Dolla Sign have teased new music in recent weeks. The former told Cultured Magazine that he was back in "album mode" and working on new songs during his tour. "I can see the music for what it is," he told the outlet. "I'm f*cking amped." Scott and Kanye West have not had the smoothest relationship over the last few years, but it seems as though the two have mended fences. Scott even brought West out during the Orlando leg of his UTOPIA tour.

Ty Dolla Sign, on the other hand, is working to complete his trilogy with Kanye West. The two have yet to release VULTURES 3, after the messy rollout for VULTURES 2 stretched on for weeks. Some questioned if it would ever see the light of day, but Ty Dolla Sign confirmed that it's real and it's coming soon. "V3 bouta rip heads off," he wrote on Instagram. Given how close Kanye West is with both artists, it's safe to assume they have an inside line to what he's working on. We can only hope that the context of their IG comments come to light soon, and that West decides to bless us with his "art studio mode" as soon as possible.

Read More: Travis Scott Drops Surprise Visuals For DBR Deluxe Cut "Mo City Flexologist"

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias is a music writer at HotNewHipHop. He joined the site in 2024, and covers a wide range of topics, including pop culture, film, sports, and of course, hip-hop. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Friday, especially when it comes to the coverage of new albums and singles. His favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
...