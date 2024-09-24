Travis Scott And Ty Dolla Sign Fuel Kanye West Album Rumors On IG

Kanye West is as enigmatic as they come. He also overshares. The legendary artist doesn't go for the mysterious route the way that Playboi Carti or Frank Ocean does. Rather, he confounds expectations because he seems to change his mind at the drop of a dime. Entire Wikis have been dedicated to all of the Kanye West albums that have been made and shelved over the years. He has as many unreleased albums as released ones, at this point. Because of this, a Kanye West album is always an event. And it seems like a new one might be coming soon. Travis Scott and Ty Dolla Sign seemingly think so.
Kanye West teased a new single called "Preacher Man" via Instagram on September 23. The very next day, producer Digital Nas shared a text in which West claimed to be in "art studio mode." Then, the IG post started receiving comments from artists in the rapper's circle. "There he is," Ty Dolla Sign wrote underneath the video of West chopping a soul sample. Travis Scott responded, weirdly, with the same comment as Ty. Only he emphasized the word "he" in his. "There HE is," the Houston rapper asserted. Confused? So are we. Fans have been trying to unpack what these two comments could mean, or why Scott slightly tweaked the emphasis of Ty Dolla Sign's comment.
Travis Scott And Ty Have Also Teased New Music
This is not the first time Travis Scott and Ty Dolla Sign have teased new music in recent weeks. The former told Cultured Magazine that he was back in "album mode" and working on new songs during his tour. "I can see the music for what it is," he told the outlet. "I'm f*cking amped." Scott and Kanye West have not had the smoothest relationship over the last few years, but it seems as though the two have mended fences. Scott even brought West out during the Orlando leg of his UTOPIA tour.
Ty Dolla Sign, on the other hand, is working to complete his trilogy with Kanye West. The two have yet to release VULTURES 3, after the messy rollout for VULTURES 2 stretched on for weeks. Some questioned if it would ever see the light of day, but Ty Dolla Sign confirmed that it's real and it's coming soon. "V3 bouta rip heads off," he wrote on Instagram. Given how close Kanye West is with both artists, it's safe to assume they have an inside line to what he's working on. We can only hope that the context of their IG comments come to light soon, and that West decides to bless us with his "art studio mode" as soon as possible.