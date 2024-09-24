Kanye West Claims He's Going Into "Art Studio Mode" In Leaked Texts

BYElias Andrews195 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
BET 106 &amp; Park with Kanye West And 50 Cent
NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Recording artist Kanye West appears on BET's 106 &amp; Park at BET Studios September 11, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images)
Ye's comeback era has begun.

Kanye West has got something cooking up. It seems like the rapper/producer always has new music in the works. That said, he has a renewed focus that fans haven't glimpsed in years. West has been in a chaotic head space throughout the 2020s. Even the most ardent Ye Stan has to admit that his recent output pales in comparison to the decade plus that came before it. Thankfully, the artist seems to have realized this. A screenshot of a text conversation has surfaced online. It suggests that West is focused on making a new masterpiece.

The text exchange was posted by producer Digital Nas. It appears as though the two artists were sending records back and forth to each other. "F*cking insane bro," Digital Nas says in reference to something Kanye West sent him. "I'm having chills rn listening." The producer then urges West to clear whatever he needs to in order to get said song on streaming platforms. "Run that single thru the label system it's outta here." This exchange would be more than enough to elicit excitement from fans. It's what Kanye West said in response, though, that proved most exciting.

Read More: Kanye West Accused By Redditors Of Egregious AI Use On "VULTURES 2"

Kanye West Has Been Sending Music To Digital Nas

"I'm going into my full Ye art studio mode," he told Digital Nas. This statement is music to the ears of any self-proclaimed hip hop fan. The last time Kanye West spoke so candidly about being locked in, he went on to make My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. The artist had his back against the wall due to the Taylor Swift controversy, and proceeded to make what many consider the best hip hop album of all time. It's an unfair expectation to assume West has another Twisted Fantasy caliber release within him. The album is a decade and a half old. West has also been put through the ringer, physically and mentally, since then.

Let's focus on the positive, though. Kanye West recently previewed a new single titled "Preacher Man" on Instagram and it sounds incredible. The beat harkens back to his soul chopping days. If he manages to lock in, and dispel with all of the drama that has hampered the VULTURES albums, fans could get an album of the year candidate. It's obvious people in West's circle, like Digital Nas and Ty Dolla Sign, are excited by what they've heard. Let's hope we get to hear it sooner rather than later.

Read More: Kanye West Fan Appears To Leak "GUN TO MY HEAD" With Kid Cudi Onto Spotify

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias is a music writer at HotNewHipHop. He joined the site in 2024, and covers a wide range of topics, including pop culture, film, sports, and of course, hip-hop. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Friday, especially when it comes to the coverage of new albums and singles. His favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
...