Kanye West Claims He's Going Into "Art Studio Mode" In Leaked Texts

Ye's comeback era has begun.

Kanye West has got something cooking up. It seems like the rapper/producer always has new music in the works. That said, he has a renewed focus that fans haven't glimpsed in years. West has been in a chaotic head space throughout the 2020s. Even the most ardent Ye Stan has to admit that his recent output pales in comparison to the decade plus that came before it. Thankfully, the artist seems to have realized this. A screenshot of a text conversation has surfaced online. It suggests that West is focused on making a new masterpiece.

The text exchange was posted by producer Digital Nas. It appears as though the two artists were sending records back and forth to each other. "F*cking insane bro," Digital Nas says in reference to something Kanye West sent him. "I'm having chills rn listening." The producer then urges West to clear whatever he needs to in order to get said song on streaming platforms. "Run that single thru the label system it's outta here." This exchange would be more than enough to elicit excitement from fans. It's what Kanye West said in response, though, that proved most exciting.

Kanye West Has Been Sending Music To Digital Nas

"I'm going into my full Ye art studio mode," he told Digital Nas. This statement is music to the ears of any self-proclaimed hip hop fan. The last time Kanye West spoke so candidly about being locked in, he went on to make My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. The artist had his back against the wall due to the Taylor Swift controversy, and proceeded to make what many consider the best hip hop album of all time. It's an unfair expectation to assume West has another Twisted Fantasy caliber release within him. The album is a decade and a half old. West has also been put through the ringer, physically and mentally, since then.