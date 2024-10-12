Ty Dolla Sign Seemingly Defends Diddy In Leaked 'FRIED' Demo

The singer took a bold stance.

Ty Dolla Sign established a reputation for fraternizing with complicated figures when he decided to link up with Kanye West. The R&B singer decided to release two collab albums with West during the wildest and most controversial period of the latter's career. One of the songs these two worked on was "FRIED," which appeared on VULTURES 2. A demo version of the song leaked on October 11, however, and it saw Ty Dolla Sign decide to take a very bold stance in favor of another complicated figure: Diddy.

Ty Dolla references the disgraced mogul in a verse that was scrapped from the final version. "Don't say no Diddy 'round me," the singer croons over the demo. "That's my dog." It's a genuinely surprising take to dish out on a song in 2024, when public opinion of Diddy could not be lower. Furthermore, Diddy is currently behind bars. He's awaiting trial on federal charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, and is facing 15 years to life. Ty Dolla Sign defending Diddy is, as they say on the internet, a choice. Especially given Kanye West's feelings toward the Bad Boy founder.

Ty Dolla Sign Declared That Diddy Was His "Dog"

Kanye West has made it clear that he does not co-sign Diddy. He infamously roasted the Bad Boy founder when he appeared on a 2023 episode of Drink Champs. “As far as Meek Mill, Puff Daddy, whoever, none of these n**gas," he told the hosts. "All of you fake hard n**gas, f**k you!" To make matters even more bold, West accused Diddy of being protected by the feds. "You can’t shoot nobody anyway," he asserted. "And the reason why you gotta talk is because you did a deal, you f**king fed!"