Ty Dolla Sign & Kanye West Announce "Vultures 2" Listening Party In Taiwan

Suddenly, there's hope for a release.

There are long album rollouts, and then there are Kanye West album rollouts. The Chicago rapper has become infamous for making announcements he never follows through on. Vultures 1, the collab album he dropped with Ty Dolla Sign in February, was supposed to be the first in a trilogy. There's been radio silence with regards to Vultures 2 and Vultures 3, though. Until now. Ty Dolla Sign dropped a bombshell on July 25, and it came in the form of a single image. According to the singer, Vultures 2 is going to be played in full in August.

Ty Dolla Sign posted the promo sheet for a listening party taking place on August 25. The party will be held in Taiwan, and is being billed as a "listening experience." Both him and Kanye West are credited on the promo sheet above the title "Vultures." At a glance, this looks to be another listening party for the first album. There was a similar announcement made for a "listening experience" in Korea on August 23. Ty's caption, however, says otherwise. "V2," he wrote alongside the sheet, confirming that he and West are finally going to unveil the second album in their trilogy.

Ty Dolla Sign Claims That Vultures 2 Is Completed

For context, Vultures 2 was supposed to drop back in March. The original concept was that the three albums would drop in consecutive months, building to Vultures 3 in April. Obviously, none of this came together. Kanye West has been sidled with one controversy after another, and Ty Dolla Sign, seemingly, has no clue on when fans will get to hear the albums. He told XXL that Vultures 2 could drop "any day now" back in May. More recently, the singer told Billboard that all of the songs for the album have been completed.