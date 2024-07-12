Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign's "Vultures 1" Returns To Spotify Following Bizarre Takedown

Fans were confused by yesterday's takedown.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign dropped off their collaborative album Vultures 1 all the way back in February. Overall, there were supposed to be two sequels. One would drop in March and the other in Apri. However, we are all the way in July and we still have yet to receive Vultures 2. Fans have been hoping and praying for a miracle. However, there appears to be no album in sight and it's unclear whether or not it will ever come out.

A couple of days ago, Kanye West claimed that he was retiring from music. The very next day, Vultures 1 was removed from Spotify. It was all very bizarre and fans were confused about what was happening. Well, as it turns out, the takedown for the album did not last long at all. If you were to go to Spotify right now, you would see that the album has returned. This has led to even more confusion as fans have no idea why the album would have been taken down in the first place.

Kanye West Fans Rejoice

Overall, Vultures has proven to be a controversial release. Many Kanye Stans see it as a huge return to form. Others believe it is the worst project he has ever made. Although Ye's production is still solid, his lyrics have left a lot to be desired. Especially now that his politics are beginning to seep through. Subsequently, it will be interesting to see where Ye goes from here, and whether or not he truly retires.

Let us know what you thought of Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's Vultures 1, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this is one of Ye's worst projects? Or do you believe that this was a nice return to form for the artist? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

