Kanye West Reminisces On His Childhood In China With Throwback Picture

Ye lived in China with his mother for a short time.

Kanye West is looking forward to his second VULTURES listening party in China with Ty Dolla $ign this Saturday (September 28), once again reminiscing on his childhood. Before their first go-around on September 15, Ye had posted a throwback picture of him as a kid sitting on the steps of Huang Shan (also known as the Yellow Mountain) with the caption "BACK." For those unaware, he moved to Nanjing when he was ten years old to accompany his mother, who taught college courses as a Fulbright Scholar. On Friday (September 27), the Chicago artist posted yet another throwback pic of him on Instagram with the caption "BACK AGAIN."

This time, the post features a young Kanye West with white Nikes standing near what seems to be an elevator. As such, considering how massive the first show in Haikou was – with over 40,000 fans in attendance – it seems like he's ready for another spectacle. What's more is that the VULTURES duo even premiered some new material that has fans thinking that Yeezy is back in album mode. These include the new track "Preacher Man" and a surprising remix of Vanessa Carlton's "A Thousand Miles."

Kanye West's Latest Throwback Post

However, other new music rumors from years ago resurfaced thanks to a new Consequence interview with Bootleg Kev. The rapper claimed that Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar have a whole album's worth of scrapped songs together produced by Madlib, a mystery that originally captivated us so long ago. "I just think it just needed to be structured," Con told Kev. "It was there, it's there, it's crazy." Given Ye's many controversies and recent musical moves, this will probably never see the light of day. But fans can still dream...

Elsewhere, we still don't know if Kanye West's supposed next project will be VULTURES 3 (as Ty Dolla $ign promised) or something else entirely. Another collaborative effort, a solo album, a short EP... Who knows? What we do know is that he has a lot to handle and answer for in the public eye, a moment of possible retribution that probably missed its window. But we can never count Ye out of another culturally dominant moment, no matter if its context is for better or worse.