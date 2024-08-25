Kanye West Thanks Drake For Inspiring "Watch The Throne" In New "100 GIGS" Website Clip

2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: Drake performs on the Coachella stage during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)
The story of Kanye West and Drake has among the most highs and lows of any hip-hop duo, and Drizzy knows this well.

We all know the story of how Kanye West and Drake allegedly took inspiration from Drake for their 2011 collab album Watch The Throne. Well, we say allegedly because there are some conflicting reports about whether or not the title was inspired by an ESPN report on LeBron James' loss in his first NBA Finals appearance rather than a Drizzy lyric about "the throne" being for the taking. Regardless, it's fun to reminisce, no? The Toronto superstar certainly thinks so, as he recently dropped a lot of footage and content on his recently unveiled "100 GIGS" website. One of these clips features Ye crediting him with inspiring his Hov team-up at OVO Fest 2013, a bizarre moment to look back on considering their on-and-off-again beef.

"As I stand in this city right now, I just want y'all to understand that it's been a lot of rappers that came in the game that wasn't able to do something like this for their city," Kanye West told the crowd at OVO Fest 11 years ago. "We wouldn't be able to make the music that we make. Me and Hov would've never made Watch The Throne if this n***a wasn't putting pressure on us like that." Drake continues with the pressure, as this new "100 GIGS" footage also included two new three-packs of songs. It's also not the first time that he included something about Ye in these "100 GIGS" drops.

Kanye West Speaks On Drake's "Pressure" At OVO Fest 2013

In fact, fans think that the 6ix God will drop even more content, music, or maybe even a new album very soon thanks to his latest hints on his @plottttwistttttt IG burner account. That remains speculative at this point, but based on all that he's been posting and sharing these days, surely more is on the way. Still, OVO fans and haters alike wonder what this is all for. This new clip of Kanye West suggests that Drake is trying to make his legacy and impact as clear as day, as well as flooding his opposition with material to dominate the conversation.

Meanwhile, fans on both sides of 2024's rap war continue to use every opportunity they can (as irrelevant and unrelated as they may be) to praise Drake over Kendrick Lamar and vice versa. As for K.Dot, he might also drop very soon, but some folks predict that he won't have much else to say for his rival. The Boy, however, aired out more shots for his opps on his new three-pack. Will he continue to boast from atop a city on the hill or does he really want another round, whether it's with Ye or whoever else that wants the smoke?

...