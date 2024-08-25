DJ Akademiks Claims Kendrick Lamar Is Dropping New Music Soon, But Not About The Drake Beef

Hopefully Ak's sources are correct on this one...

After relentlessly dropping four songs in almost as many days, we're now back to an age-old question: where in the world is Kendrick Lamar? He hasn't popped out since the "Not Like Us" music video, which continues to break streaming records (Drake's old records, to be specific) amid many more milestones, accomplishments, astonishments, and a whole lot of fan discourse. While many fervent online voices aren't here for it, DJ Akademiks just added fuel to that speculative fire. Moreover, he recently expressed during his livestream that his sources indicated an upcoming drop from K.Dot coming very soon. His fans pray that these reports come true in 2024, lest we roll this over into the second half of the 2020s decade.

"Wait, why did I get news that Kendrick is coming?" DJ Akademiks claimed concerning Kendrick Lamar's next musical move. "I've gotten some sources that tell me Kendrick – I don't think it's on some diss s**t. But I've heard that, you know, Kendrick is loading up. I don't know if that means an album, I don't know if he's finally going to start giving out the handouts of features that he probably promised them n***as who were Crip-walking and Blood-walking on that stage. I don't know if it's just going to be a loosie. Maybe it's that track that was at the beginning of the 'Not Like Us' video. But I was told... Kendrick is coming. So – and pause on that, by the way. That sounds wild."

DJ Akademiks With An Ominous & Exciting Claim: "Kendrick Lamar Is Coming"

Furthermore, this is especially interesting news this time around thanks to the new Drake tracks that he dropped on IG over the weekend. Many lines on this new three-pack reference the various beefs he was in this year, but not a lot of them directly relate to Kendrick Lamar. As such, maybe the 6ix God wants to keep things general and subliminally shady, although the word "subliminal" has pretty much lost all meaning when all that's missing is a super-obvious callout. Either way, DJ Akademiks' theory that the Compton lyricist won't rehash the battle is a common one among fans.