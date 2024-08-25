DJ Akademiks Claims Kendrick Lamar Is Dropping New Music Soon, But Not About The Drake Beef

BYGabriel Bras Nevares507 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2018 BET Experience STAPLES Center Concert Sponsored by COCA-COLA - Night 2
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 22: Kendrick Lamar attends the 2018 BET Experience Staples Center Concert, sponsored by COCA-COLA, at L.A. Live on June 22, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ser Baffo/Getty Images for BET)
Hopefully Ak's sources are correct on this one...

After relentlessly dropping four songs in almost as many days, we're now back to an age-old question: where in the world is Kendrick Lamar? He hasn't popped out since the "Not Like Us" music video, which continues to break streaming records (Drake's old records, to be specific) amid many more milestones, accomplishments, astonishments, and a whole lot of fan discourse. While many fervent online voices aren't here for it, DJ Akademiks just added fuel to that speculative fire. Moreover, he recently expressed during his livestream that his sources indicated an upcoming drop from K.Dot coming very soon. His fans pray that these reports come true in 2024, lest we roll this over into the second half of the 2020s decade.

"Wait, why did I get news that Kendrick is coming?" DJ Akademiks claimed concerning Kendrick Lamar's next musical move. "I've gotten some sources that tell me Kendrick – I don't think it's on some diss s**t. But I've heard that, you know, Kendrick is loading up. I don't know if that means an album, I don't know if he's finally going to start giving out the handouts of features that he probably promised them n***as who were Crip-walking and Blood-walking on that stage. I don't know if it's just going to be a loosie. Maybe it's that track that was at the beginning of the 'Not Like Us' video. But I was told... Kendrick is coming. So – and pause on that, by the way. That sounds wild."

Read More: Snoop Dogg Commends Kendrick Lamar For Promoting Gang Unity In L.A. After Drake Beef

DJ Akademiks With An Ominous & Exciting Claim: "Kendrick Lamar Is Coming"

Furthermore, this is especially interesting news this time around thanks to the new Drake tracks that he dropped on IG over the weekend. Many lines on this new three-pack reference the various beefs he was in this year, but not a lot of them directly relate to Kendrick Lamar. As such, maybe the 6ix God wants to keep things general and subliminally shady, although the word "subliminal" has pretty much lost all meaning when all that's missing is a super-obvious callout. Either way, DJ Akademiks' theory that the Compton lyricist won't rehash the battle is a common one among fans.

Meanwhile, some fans even think that Kendrick Lamar foretold Drake's new angles on these songs, particularly a line about therapy. Of course, it could just be another classic pgLang Stan reach, or it just goes to show how effectively he broke down his opponent's character. Nevertheless, whether you're a Kendrick hater or not, whatever comes next will definitely cause a stir. Only time will tell whether The Boogeyman comes back out or if he will instead fuel the other side of his old-school Gemini ways.

Read More: Drake Seemingly Mocks Kendrick Lamar On New Song "Circadian Rhythm"

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...