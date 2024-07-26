Kendrick Lamar Has Fans Amazed With Possible Underlying Drake Diss In "Not Like Us" Video

The insane detectives over at "Dissect Podcast" unearthed this potentially new layer.

Kendrick Lamar made it his mission to leave Drake's entrails on the floor during their battle. While the latter will never truly be down and out, K-Dot made it clear who the winner was. The "Not Like Us" music video will go down as one of the most iconic set of visuals for the genre, as it was highly anticipated for weeks and turned out to be one heck of a victory lap moment. It is littered with references to previous Drake jabs, showing how much care went into putting this all together. What is wild is that new connections are still being made all this time later.

According to HipHopDX, a Twitter thread from the acclaimed Dissect Podcast is going viral for discovering a deep tie to actress and former model, Milla Jovovich. You're probably at a total loss just like we were when we first saw this but check this out. Fair warning though, this is currently speculation and is not yet confirmed. But the shot where Kendrick is sitting on the prison bed is a supposed recreation of a 1997 photo with Milla Jovovich. However, it goes much further than that. When the Resident Evil movie star was younger, she was entangled in some underage debacles.

Read More: Ice Spice Album Torched By Fans Online As Some Feel Like It Completely Misses The Mark

Kendrick Is Wild If This "Not Like Us" Video Connection Is True

In the mid 1980s', when Milla was just about 11, she was "discovered" by a French model agency manager by the name of Jean-Luc Brunel. This led her to a very early modeling career. Where things get even creepier is that he was accused of raping a child and supplying young girls to the infamous Jeffrey Epstein. It appears all of those allegations were true because before Brunel's trial, he decided to hang himself. Dissect also mentioned how Milla was seen nude in a film at 15, was briefly married to 21-year-old at 16, and married a director who was dating a 15-year-old girl prior when he was 32. If you remember, Kendrick raps about cell block one in that scene in the video, making this connection all the more believable.