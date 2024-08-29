6ix9ine Gets Hit With An International Warrant For His Arrest

Tekashi is still a wanted man.

The Dominican Republic has reportedly issued an international warrant for 6ix9ine's arrest, according to local outlet Diario Libre's Thursday report (August 29). Per the publication, the Court of Appeals in the Judicial District of La Vega posted this warrant and declared that he was "in rebellion" outside the D.R. since June of 2024. Therefore, they request that law enforcement authorities apprehend the rapper in any country they find him in if he doesn't surrender first. For those unaware, this warrant stems from his October 2023 arrest for allegedly assaulting two producers, whose lawyers recently filed a motion to request his arrest.

Furthermore, this alleged assault occurred during a recording session with 6ix9ine's then-girlfriend, Yailin La Mas Viral, and he saw freedom following a $500,000 bond. This past January, though, he was arrested again in the Dominican Republic over domestic violence claims and was released on bond a week later. Authorities ordered the New York City native to cough up a $510 deposit, engage in government counseling, and reunite with them every two months until they close their investigation into his alleged abuse of Yailin.

6ix9ine Performing In Miami

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine performs during the MiamiBash 2021 at FTX Arena on December 17, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images)

Sadly for 6ix9ine, this news adds to a pretty long string of public losses over the last few months. For example, Lil Tjay recently gave his ex a chain, which was probably not very fun for him to see. Regardless, the 28-year-old continues to trudge through his legal issues and his personal, social media antic-heavy struggles. We don't know how this whole saga will end, although this new international arrest warrant certainly makes things more complicated and dire. Maybe he will eschew all of his other storylines and focus first and foremost on this challenge.