6ix9ine Secures Bond After Dominican Republic Arrest

Earlier this month, it was revealed that 6ix9ine was arrested in the Dominican Republic for alleged domestic violence. Reportedly, the mother of his on-and-off-again partner, Yailin La Más Viral, filed a complaint against him over an incident that allegedly occurred in December. There was a warrant out for his arrest, prompting him and Yailin, who he's since gotten back with, to go talk with authorities. They tried to explain that nothing had ever actually taken place to justify the warrant, but regardless, he was arrested.

Despite the circumstances, his lawyer appeared confident that the rapper would be swiftly released. "We trust in God that the truth will prevail, that justice will be done, and Mr. Hernandez will obtain his freedom. We appreciate your concern, prayers, and good wishes," @elgordoylaflaca told fans at the time. Luckily for them, it looks like their prayers have been answered.

6ix9ine's Bond Set At 30 Thousand Pesos

Earlier today, it was reported that after Yailin testified and claimed that 6ix9ine had never hit her, he was granted bond. According to De Último Minuto, it's been set at 30 thousand pesos, which is equivalent to around $1745. Judge Faustina Veloz reportedly felt as though there wasn't sufficient evidence to justify keeping him in custody ahead of trial. At the end of December, while confirming their split, 6ix9ine accused Yailin of struggling with mental health issues and denied being violent towards her.

"Yailin is not well, she needs help," he wrote at the time. "Yailin was loved, she was cared for. I’m on probation, I would never lay my hands on a woman, I’m not here to create gossip. I’m here to clear my name and ask that this matter be dealt with responsibly." What do you think of 6ix9ine securing bond ahead of his trial? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

