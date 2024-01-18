6ix9ine's Mugshot From Dominican Republic Arrest Surfaces, Trolls Poke Fun At Rapper's Hairline

This isn't the "GOOBA" hitmaker's first run-in with the law during his time in the DR. Thankfully, his legal team is already on the case and working on a plan to secure his freedom.

6ix9ine's lawyer has assured his fans that every possible step is being taken to secure the controversial artist's freedom. He was unexpectedly arrested in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. "We trust in God that the truth will prevail, that justice will be done, and Mr. Hernandez will obtain his freedom. We appreciate your concern, prayers, and good wishes 🙏🏽," @elgordoylaflaca wrote in an Instagram post. In the same caption, he explained that 6ix9ine was taken into police custody at 6:52 PM, after attending a 5 PM meeting with his ex, Yailin, to clarify any misinformation.

The couple ended 2023 on a tough note, with the "GOOBA" hitmaker confirming their split while alleging the young entertainer of struggling with mental health issues. "Yailin is not well, she needs help. Yailin was loved, she was cared for. I’m on probation, I would never lay my hands on a woman, I’m not here to create gossip. I’m here to clear my name and ask that this matter be dealt with responsibly," he posted in mid-December. As the confusing situation continues to play out, 6ix9ine's new mugshot is surfacing on various blogs.

6ix9ine's New Mugshot Making Rounds Online

Rather than reflect on the allegations against him, many trolls are choosing to tease the East Coaster about his seemingly larger forehead. "Every time I see this foo his hairline pushed back further and further," one of them blasted 6ix9ine. "Hair braided so tight it don't even wanna stay on his head anymore 😭," another laughed.

Trolls Tease Embattled Star Over His Hairline

"Bro in love with jail 😂😂," one Instagram user laughed at 6ix9ine's misfortune under Akademiks' post. "He [should've] caught [an] assault charge from whoever lining his hair up," and "Hairline running away from his forehead," others chimed in. Do you think the New Yorker's legal team will be able to free him from his Dominican Republic jail cell? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news.

6ix9ine Trolls
6ix9ine Trolls

