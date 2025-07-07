Reason For Lil Woody's Arrest In Atlanta Finally Revealed

BY Cole Blake 487 Views
Lil Woody
Image via Kenneth Copeland Instagram
Lil Woody previously made a number of headlines for his antics while testifying in the YSL RICO trial, last year.

Lil Woody was arrested in Atlanta on July 3rd for allegedly participating in an illegal street racing event that occurred back in June. According to AllHipHop, he has already been released on a $1,300 bond. Woody has yet to comment on the incident.

The warrant alleges Woody was “knowingly present while actively participating in and helping facilitate the exhibition of illegal laying drags by throwing water balloons and hanging out of the sunroof of a car laying drags” in a “Wet and Wild” themed event in Lawrenceville.

Prior to the update on Woody's arrest, Charleston White took to social media to claim responsibility for his legal troubles in several posts. "I told Woody wood pecer!" White said of Woody in an Instagram caption caught by No Jumper. "Now he headed to Rice Street, with more charges pending against him! Play stupid games, win stupid prizes!!!! Shout out to Fulton and Gwinnett County!"

In another Instagram post, he wrote: "Breaking News…. I putt YSL TELL Lil Woody back in jail… Now catch me live this Saturday July 5th I’m Louisville, Kentucky at the @louisvillecomedy explaining how a law abiding citizen tell on a gangster, killer, snitch and can be proud of being a tattle tell rather than a snitch!" In on more, he added: "Unc brags about getting Woody the Gangster, K1ller, Snitch locked up and it’s hilarious!"

Lil Woody YSL RICO Case

Lil Woody previously made headlines while cooperating as a central witness in the YSL RICO case in Atlanta, last year. As prosecutors peppered him with questions about Young Thug, his hilarious antics on the stand led to ample media attention.

Prior to Young Thug taking a plea deal to avoid prison time in the case, Woody shared a heartfelt apology for his role in the ordeal on social media. "The pain, the suffering, everything I've caused on him and his family… I wish I had the mindset and the strength that I have now. I'll never forgive myself. I took him through a process that I never should have took him through. Even though I know I'm not the cause of it, despite how anybody may feel, it's wrong," he said at the time.

