Ralo Shuts Down People Criticizing His Recent Link-Up With Lil Woody

Lil Woody caused a lot of controversy last year as a state's witness in the YSL RICO case, but for Ralo, it seems like bygones are bygones. He recently took to his Instagram Story to seemingly clap back at people criticizing him for linking up with Woody recently, although the message itself is pretty vague at face value. More importantly, though, the Atlanta rapper seemed to make a criticism of what, in his view, is a hypocritical stance from people demanding too much loyalty. After all, he thinks most people complaining about this Woody situation don't actually know their stuff, because if they were right, things would look very different.

"How do every n***a in the city hate a man that rides around the whole city on a 4 wheeler without a helmet?" Ralo said of people hating on Lil Woody and on him for hanging out with him. "And when one of yawl ever grow the balls to step on him 'I STILL WONT RESPECT YOU CUZ YOU TOOK TOO LONG.'" Of course, things are probably much more complicated than that. But who are we to doubt the word of two people who actually live in the city everyone tries to play politics over?

Lil Woody YSL Trial

However, all of this is very ironic considering Ralo's previous clowning of Lil Woody. For those unaware, Woody was apparently a guest speaker at a law class following his participation in the YSL RICO trial, something the ATL MC found quite funny. "Like I said he round this bih living it up," he commented under a DJ Akademiks post on the matter back in September of 2024.