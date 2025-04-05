Ralo Shuts Down People Criticizing His Recent Link-Up With Lil Woody

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 614 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Ralo Link Up Lil Woody Hip Hop News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 19: Ralo visits SiriusXM Studios on February 19, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
Ralo has previously clowned Lil Woody for speaking to a law class after his witness testimony in the YSL RICO trial.

Lil Woody caused a lot of controversy last year as a state's witness in the YSL RICO case, but for Ralo, it seems like bygones are bygones. He recently took to his Instagram Story to seemingly clap back at people criticizing him for linking up with Woody recently, although the message itself is pretty vague at face value. More importantly, though, the Atlanta rapper seemed to make a criticism of what, in his view, is a hypocritical stance from people demanding too much loyalty. After all, he thinks most people complaining about this Woody situation don't actually know their stuff, because if they were right, things would look very different.

"How do every n***a in the city hate a man that rides around the whole city on a 4 wheeler without a helmet?" Ralo said of people hating on Lil Woody and on him for hanging out with him. "And when one of yawl ever grow the balls to step on him 'I STILL WONT RESPECT YOU CUZ YOU TOOK TOO LONG.'" Of course, things are probably much more complicated than that. But who are we to doubt the word of two people who actually live in the city everyone tries to play politics over?

Read More: Lil Woody Weighs In On Young Thug Blasting Gunna On X Following Prison Release

Lil Woody YSL Trial

However, all of this is very ironic considering Ralo's previous clowning of Lil Woody. For those unaware, Woody was apparently a guest speaker at a law class following his participation in the YSL RICO trial, something the ATL MC found quite funny. "Like I said he round this bih living it up," he commented under a DJ Akademiks post on the matter back in September of 2024.

Now, though, it seems like dynamics shifted and these two are in a more amicable and understanding place. While this is purely speculative, some fans might see this as a win because the city is going through a hard time right now, so any bit of unity is welcome. Ralo is one of many rappers both from Atlanta and in general who mourned the tragic loss of Young Scooter. As such, he may have a different perspective on community these days, although we obviously have no idea if these things actually relate to one another.

Read More: Ralo Affiliate Goldmouf Famgoon Alleges He Beat Up Jeezy Over $50K

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.0K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 1377
Young Thug Birthday Bash Pop Culture Lil Woody Clowned By Ralo For Impromptu Speech At A Law Class 8.2K
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Sports Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play Football Again 559