Lil Woody Explains Why He Doesn't Feel Completely Responsible For Young Thug's Trial

Celebrities Attend Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 17: Rapper Young Thug performs at halftime during the Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks game at State Farm Arena on November 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Woody has been extremely thankful that Thugger is now home, though.

Young Thug YSL affiliate Lil Woody is standing up for himself. Recently, him and DJ Vlad conducted an exclusive interview together in which they mainly focused on the trial and its aftermath. Some clips include him talking about the lies, the ex-parte meeting, as well as his reaction to Thugger's plea deal. Speaking of that, he was very nervous for the rapper's future and was eventually stunned with the final results. "I thanked God. I thanked God so much that day. S***, I've been at peace ever since... When I heard what the D.A. was offering, 45 years do 25, I was like, 'Wow,'" he explained.

"And then the plea that he took, it had me sweating like, 'What in the world type of plea was that?' I didn't wanna see nothing bad happened to him," Woody added. This type of energy is what he's been on even during the trial despite what outsiders would want you to believe. Throughout the YSL RICO trial, he was constantly judged and berated online for his behavior and antics. Because of this, many were viewing him as the star witness, which he feels is a complete inaccuracy.

Lil Woody Feels His Culpability Was Blown Out Of Proportion

In the interview clip above, Woody explains why he believes he's not as culpable as he was made out to be. He says, "Think what y'all wanna think, feel what y'all want to feel. Y'all can sit here and say I'm the main reason for this trial." Lil Woody continued, "But if you really watching the trial and paying attention, you'll see I wasn't... I know I wasn't. Think about it, if I gave a statement 2015, if I'm the main witness why is an arrest in 2022 whenever it was? If I'm the star witness and this whole trial based off me and the statements, I allegedly gave was 2015."

Vlad then rebutted by saying that he did actually speak, but Woody said that because they wound up being not true, they become alleged. "My whole thing is everybody feel played," Woody added in his overall thoughts on the matter. Overall, this is an explanation of why he apologized the way he did back in October. If you remember, he said, "I took him through a process that I never should have took him through. Even though I know I'm not the cause of it, despite how anybody may feel, it's wrong."

...