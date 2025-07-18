It's no secret that many artists find it annoying when fans throw things onstage during their shows. Recently, however, Lil Baby decided to make the most of an otherwise unfortunate situation. In a new clip shared by The Neighborhood Talk, the rapper is seen performing when he spots a fan's thrown phone sitting on the stage.

Instead of throwing the device back or ignoring it, he decided to pick it up and put it in his pocket. It's unclear exactly what he planned to do with it. It's possible that he planned to turn it in to the lost and found for the fan to reclaim, or simply keep it for himself. Either way, social media users are out in full force weighing in on the amusing moment.

"It’s not stealing if they threw it on the stage.. stop throwing sh*t," one Instagram user says. "😂 why would you throw it up there anyways," another wonders.

Lil Baby Tattoos

Lil Baby's onstage antics aren't the only thing he's making headlines for these days. Earlier this week, a new photo of him surfaced online, revealing that he has multiple tattoos on his legs. While the tattoos themselves sparked debate among some fans, others recalled what he said about tattoos in general back in 2020.

"That’s why I ain’t got no tattoos, because I always knew I was going to run my money up, and I was going to have to go sit in front of some people to do something with my money," he claimed at the time. "And I didn’t want them to look at me like a dope boy. I had to keep my appearance straight. I literally said, 'When I sit down in front of these white folks, I don’t want to have no tattoos.' In a way, it’s still that today. Because when I’m sitting in these meetings, I don’t have tattoos on my face. I know they’d have to think something if I’ve got tattoos on my face."