Oct 16, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper Lil Baby during a game between the Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Lil Baby does have an upcoming album to roll out very soon, so maybe this is part of a big public image change.

Lil Baby has been in the spotlight for quite some time now, which means fans have had years to ponder over seemingly irrelevant questions. One of the curiosities die-hards expressed for a long time was a doubt about why he doesn't have any tattoos, despite him explaining his mindset in various interviews.

However, it looks like the "Momma Don't Worry" MC just changed that in a big way, as a new picture on social media caught by The Shade Room shows him with new ink on his legs. One of the tattoos reads "CBFW" (presumably "Can't Be F***ed With"?), whereas the others are a bit more unclear. Nevertheless, there are a few reasons as to why this could be the case.

After all, Lil Baby has a new album to roll out, so maybe this is part of the change in public image and aesthetic for a new era. It could be a wholly personal and unrelated decision that's none of our business, though. But considering that this isn't the first time fans spotted the Atlanta spitter with what seemed to be new tattoos, maybe there's something more developed and meaningful beneath the surface.

Lil Baby Tattoos

For context, here's what Lil Baby previously said about getting tattoos back in 2020. "That’s why I ain’t got no tattoos, because I always knew I was going to run my money up, and I was going to have to go sit in front of some people to do something with my money," he explained. "And I didn’t want them to look at me like a dope boy. I had to keep my appearance straight. I literally said, 'When I sit down in front of these white folks, I don’t want to have no tattoos.' In a way, it’s still that today. Because when I’m sitting in these meetings, I don’t have tattoos on my face. I know they’d have to think something if I’ve got tattoos on my face."

Meanwhile, Lil Baby's recently viral fan encounters and travel antics have certainly kept him busy in recent weeks. We'll see if more fans press him about his new ink philosophy.

