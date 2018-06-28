new ink
- SportsLiAngelo Ball Shows Off Massive Back TattooLiAngelo Ball is on pace to have his whole body covered in ink.By Alexander Cole
- GramSZA Showcases New Tattoo With Symbols That "Predate Religion"New year, new tattoo. By Chantilly Post
- GramJustin Bieber Shows Off His Latest Neck TattooAnother addition to his body canvas. By Chantilly Post
- RelationshipsCamila Cabello Gets Her First Tattoo With Boyfriend Shawn MendesShawn and Camila shared some new ink. By Chantilly Post
- MusicMiley Cyrus Gets New Ink Inspired By Italian Getaway With Kaitlynn CarterMiley's new ink will always remind her of this moment in time By Chantilly Post
- MusicSwae Lee Debuts His First Face TattooThe Rae Sremmurd member has a flower on the side of his face.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake Debuts His New Tattoo Of His Son AdonisDrizzy gets some new ink for his seed.By Aron A.
- MusicSoulja Boy Flaunts His New Blac Chyna TattooA tattoo for a casual fling.By Zaynab
- MusicDrake Shares A Peek Of His Giant Owl Chest TattooThe rapper appears to have a permanent tribute to his OVO clan. By Zaynab
- MusicPapoose Gets Tattoo Of Unborn "Golden Child"The rapper celebrates his little miracle with ink.By Zaynab
- MusicLil Xan Gets 2 New Face Tattoos; 1 As Tribute To Mac MillerLil Xan continues adding to his face tattoo collection.By Alex Zidel
- MusicOffset Gets Giant Face Tattoo Of Daughter's NameKulture is the newest addition to his collection.By Zaynab
- MusicSelena Gomez Gets New Tattoos With Girlfriends To Celebrate FriendshipThe ladies got matching ink.By Zaynab
- MusicPlayboi Carti On Not Wanting Face Tattoos: "It Don't Even Make Sense For Me"The rapper has a couple of reason for keeping a clean slate.By Zaynab
- MusicFaith Evans' New Tattoo Reflects Lopsided Commitment To Stevie JHer tattoo is massive in comparison to his.By Zaynab
- MusicStevie J Gets His First Face Tattoo For Faith EvansStevie J flaunts his new ink in honor of his current wife, Faith Evans.By Zaynab
- MusicHalsey Comes Through With New Tattoo On Her FaceHalsey debuts new tattoo on Instagram. By Chantilly Post